FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup SF, India vs Ireland live: Savita Punia & Co eye a spot in final
Follow live updates of India vs Ireland at the FIH Nations Cup.
Live updates
Semifinal, Q1 India 0-0 Ireland: Pushback in Valencia. India with early attacking pressure.
India coach Janneke Schopman: Happy with what we have been doing so far, but always room to improve. We want to create more outcomes in the circle, more PCs and at the same time playing with a tighter defence.
Head to head since 2013: The India vs Ireland rivalry has been really tight in recent times. India’s 2018 World Cup dream was ended by the fairy tale story of Ireland who went to the final.
Throwback: The last time these two sides met, a late winner for India. And a hugely crucial one at that at the Olympics.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian hockey. FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2022 continues today and Savita Punia-led India take on Ireland in the semifinal.
India completed their group stage assignments with three wins out of three matches, and while that is the good news, they are yet to truly hit their best collective high yet. Perhaps the knockout stages are the time to bring their A-Game and Savita Punia’s team will be hoping they can deal with the Ireland challenge. A win today will see them take on hosts Spain in the final on Saturday, and the prize will be a spot in the Pro League next season. The importance of which can’t be understated.
Format: Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals, winner of the tournament earns a spot in the FIH Pro League (women) for 2023-’24
India’s squad for FIH Women’s Nations Cup
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung.
Screenshots in the blog via FanCode / FIH