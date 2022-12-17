Field Watch Watch: Khaya Zondo takes superb catch to dismiss David Warner in first Australia-South Africa Test Rabada struck with the first delivery off the Australian batting innings. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago David Warner | AFP Zondo pulls it in! 😱Rabada removes Warner off the first ball of the innings! #PlayOfTheDay #AUSvSA | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/7nwJkAqD0X— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Khaya Zondo David Warner South Africa Australia Australia vs South Africa