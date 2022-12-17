India tour of Bangladesh 2022 Watch: Rishabh Pant’s superb reflex catch and quick stumping in first Test against Bangladesh The Indian wicketkeeper was impressive on day four of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram. Scroll Staff An hour ago India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stumps Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan on Saturday | AFP / Munir uz Zaman A solid relay catch to break the solid partnership 🤯#TeamIndia gets the much-needed breakthrough courtesy of brilliant reflexes from @RishabhPant17 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #BANvIND@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/nbSfoMvhzd— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 17, 2022 Rishabh Pant ⚡️pic.twitter.com/wnM938Ufso— The Field (@thefield_in) December 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rishabh pant cricket indian cricket bangladesh vs india