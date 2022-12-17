The Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday claimed their second Pro Kabaddi League title after beating Puneri Paltan 33-29 in a thrilling final at the NSCI Stadium in Mumbai. With the win, the Pink Panthers become only the second team, after three-time champions Patna Pirates, to win multiple titles.

Captain Sunil Kumar starred and led the Pink Panthers with six tackle points, which was the same number of points won by raiders V Ajith and Arjun Deshwal, who was later adjudged the ‘most valuable player’ of the season.

But along with fellow defenders Abhishek KS, Sahul Kumar and the season’s best defender Ankush Rathee, Sunil was instrumental is stopping Pune’s young and talented raiders Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde.

The match started close, with both teams matching each other in terms of points scored, until Ajith broke through the Pune defence towards the end of the first half. It was an effort that led the Pink Panthers to earn the only all-out of the match early in the second half.

From there on, the Jaipur-team did not give up the lead and continued to keep the young Pune team at bay before winning the trophy for the first time since they won the inaugural edition in 2014.

