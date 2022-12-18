FIH Hockey Nations Cup Watch: Winning moments as Savita Punia and Co clinch Nations Cup and qualify for Pro League The Indian women remained undefeated during the tournament and also got promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women's Pro League. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Indian players celebrate | WorldSportPics / FIH Media That @thehockeyindia trophy lift 🥹🇮🇳🏆Winners of the #FIHNationsCup and qualification to the #FIHProLeague 👏Watch all the highlights on the @watchdothockey app 📲 pic.twitter.com/yKE5zz9HRy— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) December 17, 2022 That winning feeling for @thehockeyindia 😍🇮🇳Inside India’s bench for those final seconds and then the on-pitch celebrations 🙌 #Pitchside Watch all the highlights on the @watchdothockey app 📲 pic.twitter.com/VQjWWTviTZ— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) December 17, 2022 Hockey, FIH Nations Cup Final as it happened: Savita Punia and Co clinch title, earn Pro League spot We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nations Cup Savita Punia FIH Nations Cup Hockey 2023