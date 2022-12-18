Argentina won their third Fifa men’s World Cup after beating France 3 (4)- 3 (2) in the final on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

In a thriller, Kylian Mbappe-inspired France came back from 0-2 and 2-3 down to send the match to extra time and then penalty shootouts where Emiliano Martinez became the hero.

Lionel Messi made up for the 2014 final heartbreak in Brazil to score twice and then also in the shootout and clinch football’s biggest title for the first time.

Here’s a list of all the winners of the Fifa men’s World Cup

Fifa World Cup finals and winners (men's)

Year Winners Runners-up
1930 Uruguay Argentina
1934 Italy Czechoslovakia
1938 Italy Hungary
1950 Uruguay Brazil
1954 West Germany Hungary
1958 Brazil Sweden
1962 Brazil Czechoslovakia
1966 England West Germany
1970 Brazil Italy
1974 West Germany Netherlands
1978 Argentina Netherlands
1982 Italy West Germany
1986 Argentina  West Germany
1990 West Germany Argentina
1994 Brazil Italy
1998 France Brazil
2002 Brazil Germany
2006 Italy France
2010 Spain Netherlands
2014 Germany Argentina
2018 France Croatia
2022 Argentina France

Fifa men’s World Cup winners

Country Titles Runners-up
Brazil Five (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) Two (1950, 1998)
Germany Four (1954*, 1974*, 1990*, 2014) Four (1966*, 1982*, 1986*, 2002)
Italy Four (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006) Two (1970, 1994)
Argentina Three (1978, 1986, 2022) Three (1930, 1990, 2014)
France Two (1998, 2018) Two (2006, 2022)
Uruguay Two (1930, 1950) Zero
England One (1966) Zero
Spain One (2010) Zero
* as West Germany