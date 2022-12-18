Argentina won their third Fifa men’s World Cup after beating France 3 (4)- 3 (2) in the final on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

In a thriller, Kylian Mbappe-inspired France came back from 0-2 and 2-3 down to send the match to extra time and then penalty shootouts where Emiliano Martinez became the hero.

Lionel Messi made up for the 2014 final heartbreak in Brazil to score twice and then also in the shootout and clinch football’s biggest title for the first time.

Here’s a list of all the winners of the Fifa men’s World Cup

Fifa World Cup finals and winners (men's) Year Winners Runners-up 1930 Uruguay Argentina 1934 Italy Czechoslovakia 1938 Italy Hungary 1950 Uruguay Brazil 1954 West Germany Hungary 1958 Brazil Sweden 1962 Brazil Czechoslovakia 1966 England West Germany 1970 Brazil Italy 1974 West Germany Netherlands 1978 Argentina Netherlands 1982 Italy West Germany 1986 Argentina West Germany 1990 West Germany Argentina 1994 Brazil Italy 1998 France Brazil 2002 Brazil Germany 2006 Italy France 2010 Spain Netherlands 2014 Germany Argentina 2018 France Croatia 2022 Argentina France