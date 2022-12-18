Argentina won their third Fifa men’s World Cup after beating France 3 (4)- 3 (2) in the final on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
In a thriller, Kylian Mbappe-inspired France came back from 0-2 and 2-3 down to send the match to extra time and then penalty shootouts where Emiliano Martinez became the hero.
Lionel Messi made up for the 2014 final heartbreak in Brazil to score twice and then also in the shootout and clinch football’s biggest title for the first time.
Here’s a list of all the winners of the Fifa men’s World Cup
Fifa World Cup finals and winners (men's)
|Year
|Winners
|Runners-up
|1930
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|1934
|Italy
|Czechoslovakia
|1938
|Italy
|Hungary
|1950
|Uruguay
|Brazil
|1954
|West Germany
|Hungary
|1958
|Brazil
|Sweden
|1962
|Brazil
|Czechoslovakia
|1966
|England
|West Germany
|1970
|Brazil
|Italy
|1974
|West Germany
|Netherlands
|1978
|Argentina
|Netherlands
|1982
|Italy
|West Germany
|1986
|Argentina
|West Germany
|1990
|West Germany
|Argentina
|1994
|Brazil
|Italy
|1998
|France
|Brazil
|2002
|Brazil
|Germany
|2006
|Italy
|France
|2010
|Spain
|Netherlands
|2014
|Germany
|Argentina
|2018
|France
|Croatia
|2022
|Argentina
|France
Fifa men’s World Cup winners
|Country
|Titles
|Runners-up
|Brazil
|Five (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
|Two (1950, 1998)
|Germany
|Four (1954*, 1974*, 1990*, 2014)
|Four (1966*, 1982*, 1986*, 2002)
|Italy
|Four (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
|Two (1970, 1994)
|Argentina
|Three (1978, 1986, 2022)
|Three (1930, 1990, 2014)
|France
|Two (1998, 2018)
|Two (2006, 2022)
|Uruguay
|Two (1930, 1950)
|Zero
|England
|One (1966)
|Zero
|Spain
|One (2010)
|Zero