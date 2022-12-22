Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final Test against India in Dhaka on Thursday as the hosts look to level the series.

India, who won the first Test by 188 runs, were again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma who was replaced by KL Rahul.

The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav – player of the match in the first game with eight wickets – and brought in paceman Jaydev Unadkat.

“Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Axar (Patel) can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases,” Rahul said.

Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Taskin Ahmed for the injured Ebadot Hossain and Mominul Haque for Yasir Ali.

“If we can survive in the first two hours, we should do well. In Mirpur, it’s better for batting and will help spinners later on,” captain Shakib Al Hasan said.

Teams: Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed India: KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Here’s a look at the reactions for the decision:

Jaidev Unadkat is appearing today in his 2nd Test match. He made his debut at Centurion from 16-20 Dec 2010, 12y, 2d ago. In between, he missed 118 Tests. Only England's Gareth Batty has missed more matches (142) in Test cricket history.#IndvBan #IndvsBan #BanvInd #BanvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 22, 2022

Maiden Test wicket for @JUnadkat 👌👌



He has had to wait for 12 years but the moment has arrived as the speedster picks up his first Test wicket.



Zakir Hasan departs for 15 runs.



Live - https://t.co/XZOGpedaAL #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/2nXLkOfniv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2022

A legend who will inspire many. https://t.co/UjU1wBXs05 — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) December 22, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav dropped despite a match-winning performance at Chattogram.



Weird things happen with wrist spinners in #INDvBAN Tests. In 2010 Amit Mishra took 7 wickets in the match and scored a fifty at Chattogram, only to be dropped for next Test at Mirpur!#BANvIND #BANvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 22, 2022

If India had to play three fast bowlers, they would have had to leave out a spinner, and it had to be Kuldeep.



He was always the third spinner (fourth if Jadeja was fit), and one Test match shouldn't change that.



The Indian pace depth is talked about. The spin is just as great. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 22, 2022

Impossible not to feel for Kuldeep. Impossible not to feel for Jaydev, too. He can pick up all 20 wickets, can strike a run-a-ball 100 while batting and will still not likely play the Australia series. — Swaroop Swaminathan (@arseinho) December 22, 2022

Kaafi bittersweet. Happy for Unadkat coming back in Test fold & his perseverance in domestic cricket rewarded with a spot in the 11. But so unbelievable that Kuldeep, who played a crucial hand in Chattogram Test win & was Player of the Match, is not featuring in this Dhaka Test! — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) December 22, 2022

Happy for Unadkat and all, but playing three seamers on any subcontinent wicket is one too many irrespective of how it looks. And to drop a guy who won you the first match... So much for a management that will back players. Very, very confusing. https://t.co/gtJrX5JNBZ — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 22, 2022

Might not be the first time or first one to say this, but selections due to team combinations are more ruthless towards bowlers than batters. It always has been.



POTM on comeback now to make way for another comeback story. #INDvBAN — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) December 22, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav in first match - player of the match

Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd match - Benched #banvind pic.twitter.com/Dbd8xlIvgc — mon (@4sacinom) December 22, 2022

Story of Kuldeep Yadav: Player of the match in first Test but no place in second Test, feel for him especially after returning to the team after 22 months. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 22, 2022

of the 10 players jaydev unadkat played his only previous test with, 9 have retired. one of whom is his coach! #BANvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 22, 2022

#BANvIND



THAT tweet from Jaydev is iconic now. Beautiful story. 💙 https://t.co/TY5i4ZFqsi — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) December 22, 2022

Don't know whether to feel sorry for Kuldeep Yadav who misses out after an excellent game or to feel happy for Unadkat who is playing a Test after a decade. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) December 22, 2022

Why the hell you drop your best spinner lmao 🤦🏻‍♀️ — mon (@4sacinom) December 22, 2022

Text inputs from AFP