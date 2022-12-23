A total of 405 cricketers are set to go under the hammer in Kochi on Friday for Indian Premier League’s mini auction ahead of 2023 edition.

Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the first list of 991 players. Thirty-six additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players who will be presented at the auction, the BCCI had said in a release recently.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which four players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and four from associate nations.

IPL 2023 auction, full player list: All available players listed as per base price

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. But with limited purse for teams, a total of 25 available slots might not be filled up by all teams.

As is usually the case, Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. A total of 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.IPL 2023, player auction: From Ben Stokes to Cam Green, five overseas stars set for big pay day

Who could be up for a big pay day?

It would be a big surprise if one of the big-name overseas allrounders doesn’t end up with the biggest bid of the day. Ben Stokes has been here before, being the highest paid player at the IPL 2018 auction, going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 crore. In the last few auctions, an overseas allrounder has invariably received the big bucks with Pat Cummins and Chris Morris topping the table in that regard. Cameron Green and Sam Curran could well give Stokes a run for his money, so to speak.

While the Mumbai Indians bid for Ishan Kishan was the highest in the last auction, Mayank Agarwal is set to emerge as the Indian batter who is likely to generate the most interest.

Nicholas Pooran has had a tough time of late internationally but he is known to pack a punch on his day and after being released by SRH, there could be a few takers for him as well. Harry Brook, the new England sensation on the international block, will also be sought after.

Among uncapped Indian players, N Jagadeesan has lit up the domestic season in recent weeks after being let go by Chennai Super Kings. His big hits have come across white-ball and red-ball formats and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see big money spent on him.

Who is set to be busy?

Kolkata Knight Riders should be busy, with 11 slots to fill, but they find themselves with the second-lowest purse available among all 10 teams with just Rs 7.05 crore left. It’s not a great position to be in and they will likely be priced out for most of the big names. For them, it could be a case of finding bargain options to fill up the squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to be busiest with most slots to fill as well as the biggest purse available (Rs 42.25 crore and 13 slots).

With Rs 19.45 crore left and just five slots in the squad to fill, Delhi Capitals could go all out for one big name and then spend the rest of the auction looking for bargains. Punjab Kings too should be in the mix for a couple of big purchases with Rs 32.20 crore left for nine slots. Given CSK’s love for continuity, they might be keeping a big chunk reserved for Sam Curran with Rs 20.45 crore in their purse for seven slots to fill. But they might not be able to go beyond perhaps Rs 16 crore if indeed the price is driven that high.

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 20.45 7 2 DC 19.45 5 2 GT 19.25 7 3 KKR 7.05 11 3 LSG 23.35 10 4 MI 20.55 9 3 PBKS 32.2 9 3 RCB 8.75 7 2 RR 13.2 9 4 SRH 42.25 13 4 Total 206.5 87 30

Rs crores per slot available Franchise Crores per slot available DC 3.89 PBKS 3.58 SRH 3.25 CSK 2.92 GT 2.75 LSG 2.34 MI 2.28 RR 1.47 RCB 1.25 KKR 0.64

Anything new?

The Indian Premier League will witness the introduction of the Impact Player in its next season in 2023. The teams will be allowed to substitute one player called the Impact Player, who can bat and bowl during a game. More details about the rule here. It is a rule that essentially widens the net for teams and the need to have at least a couple of big weapons outside the first XI.

Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, “The introduction of the Impact Player is a good thing for the tournament. And the coaching staff will have to be on their toes during the match as we may need to make a decision of utilizing the Impact Player at any time of the match. The Impact Player could be a gamechanger for teams in the IPL.”

Is Hugh Edmeades back?

Yes, he is.

"It's always a pleasure coming back to the #TATAIPLAuction"



Here’s a look at the first five sets of player who will be up for bidding:

Set No. Player Country Specialism Previous IPLTeam(s) Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 Mayank Agarwal India BATTER RCB, DD, RPSG, PBKS 100 1 Harry Brook England BATTER 150 1 Ajinkya Rahane India BATTER MI, RPSG, RR, DC, KKR 50 1 Joe Root England BATTER 100 1 Rilee Rossouw South Africa BATTER RCB 200 1 Kane Williamson New Zealand BATTER SRH 200 2 Sam Curran England ALL-ROUNDER KXIP, CSK 200 2 Cameron Green Australia ALL-ROUNDER 200 2 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER KKR, SRH 150 2 Jason Holder West Indies ALL-ROUNDER CSK, KKR, SRH, LSG 200 2 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER 50 2 Odean Smith West Indies ALL-ROUNDER PBKS 50 2 Ben Stokes England ALL-ROUNDER RPSG, RR 200 3 Tom Banton England WICKETKEEPER KKR 200 3 Litton Das Bangladesh WICKETKEEPER 50 3 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa WICKETKEEPER RCB, RR 100 3 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER 50 3 Nicholas Pooran West Indies WICKETKEEPER PBKS, SRH 200 3 Phil Salt England WICKETKEEPER 200 4 Chris Jordan England BOWLER RCB, SRH, PBKS, CSK 200 4 Adam Milne New Zealand BOWLER MI, RCB, CSK 200 4 Jhye Richardson Australia BOWLER PBKS 150 4 Ishant Sharma India BOWLER KKR, DCH, SRH, RPSG, KXIP, DC 50 4 Reece Topley England BOWLER 75 4 Jaydev Unadkat India BOWLER KKR, RCB, DD, RPS, RR, MI 50 5 Akeal Hosein West Indies BOWLER 100 5 Mayank Markande India BOWLER RR, MI 50 5 Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan BOWLER KXIP, SRH 100 5 Adil Rashid England BOWLER PBKS 200 5 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa BOWLER RCB, RR 100 5 Adam Zampa Australia BOWLER RPSG, RCB 150

First up, here’s a look at the players retained by all the franchises (* Indicates overseas players and T indicates player traded) for an idea of how the squads stand:

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Aman Khan (T), Anrich Nortje*, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, David Warner*, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi*, Mitchell Marsh*, Mustafizur Rahman*, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell*, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler *, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy*, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer*, Trent Boult*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained Players: Andre Russell*, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T)*, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T)*, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine*, Tim Southee*, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips*, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

Chennai Super Kings

Retained Players: Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*, Dwaine Pretorius*, Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans

Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph*, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller*, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade*, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad*, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey*, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis*, Finn Allen*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood*, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga*

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis*, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T)*, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer*, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David*, Tristan Stubbs*

Lucknow Super Giants

Retained Players: Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers*, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis*, Mark Wood*, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock*, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings

Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone*, Kagiso Rabada*, Jonny Bairstow*, Nathan Ellis*, Bhanuka Rajapaksa*

Players with base price of Rs 1 crore and more PLAYER Nationality Type Base price Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batter ₹2,00,00,000 Kane Williamson Overseas Batter ₹2,00,00,000 Sam Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Cameron Green Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Jason Holder Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Ben Stokes Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Tom Banton Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹2,00,00,000 Nicholas Pooran Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹2,00,00,000 Phil Salt Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹2,00,00,000 Chris Jordan Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Adam Milne Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Adil Rashid Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Travis Head Overseas Batter ₹2,00,00,000 Rassie Van Der Dussen Overseas Batter ₹2,00,00,000 Jimmy Neesham Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Chris Lynn Overseas Batter ₹2,00,00,000 Jamie Overton Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Craig Overton Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Tymal Mills Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Harry Brook Overseas Batter ₹1,50,00,000 Shakib Al Hasan Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Jhye Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Adam Zampa Overseas Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Will Jacks Overseas Batter ₹1,50,00,000 Dawid Malan Overseas Batter ₹1,50,00,000 Sherfane Rutherford Overseas Batter ₹1,50,00,000 Riley Meredith Overseas Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Jason Roy Overseas Batter ₹1,50,00,000 Sean Abbott Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Nathan Coulter-Nile Overseas Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Mayank Agarwal Indian Batter ₹1,00,00,000 Joe Root Overseas Batter ₹1,00,00,000 Heinrich Klaasen Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹1,00,00,000 Akeal Hosein Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Mujeeb Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Tabraiz Shamsi Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Manish Pandey Indian Batter ₹1,00,00,000 Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Kyle Jamieson Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Shai Hope Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹1,00,00,000 Tom Latham Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹1,00,00,000 Michael Bracewell Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Andrew Tye Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Luke Wood Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 David Wiese Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Moises Henriques Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Matt Henry Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Roston Chase Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Rahkeem Cornwall Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000

The IPL auction will start at 14:30 IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports network and streamed on JioCinema in India.