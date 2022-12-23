With the second Test against Bangladesh that begun in Dhaka on Thursday, Jaydev Unadkat returned to the Indian Test team after 12 long years to compete in just his second match in the longest format.

Having made his Test debut against South Africa in December 2010, Unadkat bagged his first wicket in the Dhaka Test on Thursday and the happiness on his face was unmissable.

“I have visualised this moment maybe 1000 times in between the first Test I played and now,” the 31-year-old told BCCITV.

He added: “I didn’t get a wicket back then and that was the talk everytime people talk about me getting an opportunity again for the Indian team. I actually missed playing with the red ball. Honestly, it wasn’t just about getting that Test recall, but it was also about getting to play the Ranji Trophy season.”

A seasoned campaigner in India’s domestic cricket, where he has guided his team Saurashtra to a number of titles, the left-arm pacer set a record with his comeback to Test cricket. He featured in a Test match after 12 years and two days, becoming the player with the longest gap between Test appearances in the 21st century.

Watch Jaydev Unadkat’s full interview here.