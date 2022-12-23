2.25 pm: An update on the base price of Rehan Ahmed for the auction list. Also as per earlier reports, Ben McDermott is not in the final list of players today.

2.17 pm: With the player order often determining the auction dynamics, here’s a look at the first three sets of players that will be up for recruitment:

Set 1

Player Country Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Mayank Agarwal India 100
Harry Brook England 150
Ajinkya Rahane India 50
Joe Root England 100
Rilee Rossouw South Africa 200
Kane Williamson New Zealand 200

Set 2

Player Country Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Sam Curran England 200
Cameron Green Australia 200
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 150
Jason Holder West Indies 200
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 50
Odean Smith West Indies 50
Ben Stokes England 200

Set 3

Player Country Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Tom Banton England 200
Litton Das Bangladesh 50
Heinrich Klaasen South Africa 100
Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 50
Nicholas Pooran West Indies 200
Phil Salt England 200

Is Hugh Edmeades back?

Yes, he is. The auctioneer had a health scare last time around with Charu Sharma stepping in, but he is back again for this edition.

Hello all and welcome to live updates of IPL 2023 player auction (a mini-auction) as the 10 teams look to complete their squads with varying degrees for the upcoming season.

Coming after a mega auction before the last edition, a look at the make-up of the squads currently will immediately tell you which teams got their rebuilding right and which teams were way off. Sunrisers Hyderabad have plenty of work to do, expect Kings XI Punjab also to be busy while the likes of Gujarat Titans (Defending champions) and Delhi Capitals will be quiet. It’s never panic season in Chennai Super Kings and this auction doesn’t seem much different either as they continue to stick to their process of following the process. Mumbai Indians had a disappointing season but have a nice young core squad and will be looking to add firepower to bounce back.

The overseas allrounders are expected to dominate the money charts, but who will surprise us today? Which uncapped Indian players are going to have their life changed? Let’s find out.

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

Franchise Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots
CSK 20.45 7 2
DC 19.45 5 2
GT 19.25 7 3
KKR 7.05 11 3
LSG 23.35 10 4
MI 20.55 9 3
PBKS 32.2 9 3
RCB 8.75 7 2
RR 13.2 9 4
SRH 42.25 13 4
Total 206.5 87 30

The IPL auction will start at 14:30 IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports network and streamed on JioCinema in India.