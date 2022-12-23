IPL 2023 player auction live updates: All eyes on overseas allrounders, batters up for bidding first
Updates from the mini auction ahead of IPL 2023.
Live updates
2.25 pm: An update on the base price of Rehan Ahmed for the auction list. Also as per earlier reports, Ben McDermott is not in the final list of players today.
2.17 pm: With the player order often determining the auction dynamics, here’s a look at the first three sets of players that will be up for recruitment:
Set 1
|Player
|Country
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|100
|Harry Brook
|England
|150
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|50
|Joe Root
|England
|100
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|200
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|200
Set 2
|Player
|Country
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Sam Curran
|England
|200
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|200
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|150
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|200
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|50
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|50
|Ben Stokes
|England
|200
Set 3
|Player
|Country
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Tom Banton
|England
|200
|Litton Das
|Bangladesh
|50
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|100
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|50
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|200
|Phil Salt
|England
|200
Is Hugh Edmeades back?
Yes, he is. The auctioneer had a health scare last time around with Charu Sharma stepping in, but he is back again for this edition.
Hello all and welcome to live updates of IPL 2023 player auction (a mini-auction) as the 10 teams look to complete their squads with varying degrees for the upcoming season.
Coming after a mega auction before the last edition, a look at the make-up of the squads currently will immediately tell you which teams got their rebuilding right and which teams were way off. Sunrisers Hyderabad have plenty of work to do, expect Kings XI Punjab also to be busy while the likes of Gujarat Titans (Defending champions) and Delhi Capitals will be quiet. It’s never panic season in Chennai Super Kings and this auction doesn’t seem much different either as they continue to stick to their process of following the process. Mumbai Indians had a disappointing season but have a nice young core squad and will be looking to add firepower to bounce back.
The overseas allrounders are expected to dominate the money charts, but who will surprise us today? Which uncapped Indian players are going to have their life changed? Let’s find out.
IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
|Franchise
|Salary cap available (Rs.)
|Available Slots
|Overseas Slots
|CSK
|20.45
|7
|2
|DC
|19.45
|5
|2
|GT
|19.25
|7
|3
|KKR
|7.05
|11
|3
|LSG
|23.35
|10
|4
|MI
|20.55
|9
|3
|PBKS
|32.2
|9
|3
|RCB
|8.75
|7
|2
|RR
|13.2
|9
|4
|SRH
|42.25
|13
|4
|Total
|206.5
|87
|30
The IPL auction will start at 14:30 IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports network and streamed on JioCinema in India.