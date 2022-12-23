It was a record-breaking Indian Premier League player auction on Friday, with Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Nicholas Pooran drawing the four highest-ever bids in the history of the T20 competition.
The IPL 2023 player auction in Kochi was expected to throw up some big numbers especially with the allrounders set.
Top 5 buys after first 2 sets
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|TYPE
|PRICE
|Punjab Kings
|Sam Curran
|All-Rounder
|₹18,50,00,000
|Mumbai Indians
|Cameron Green
|All-Rounder
|₹17,50,00,000
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ben Stokes
|All-Rounder
|₹16,25,00,000
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Harry Brook
|Batter
|₹13,25,00,000
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mayank Agarwal
|Batter
|₹8,25,00,000
England all-rounder Sam Curran created history as he became the most expensive recruit ever in IPL auction history, with the Punjab Kings bidding a staggering Rs 18.5 crore for him.
Curran played a key role in England’s T20 World Cup triumph recently and was player of the tournament. Mumbai Indians were in the race to pick him up too, but PBKS held firm till the end and seemed elated with their big recruit.
Most expensive players in IPL auction history
|Player
|Price
|Sam Curran (2022)
|Rs 18.5 crore
|Cameron Green (2022)
|Rs 17.5 crore
|Ben Stokes (2022)
|Rs 16.25 crore
|Chris Morris
| Rs 16.25 crore
|Nicholas Pooran (2022)
|Rs 16 crore
|Yuvraj Singh
|Rs 16 crore
|Pat Cummins
|Rs 15.5 crore
|Ishan Kishan
|Rs 15.25 crore
|Kyle Jamieson
|Rs 15 crore
|Ben Stokes
|Rs 14.5 crore
Mumbai, however, acquired Green soon after, with the Australian all-rounder becoming the second-most expensive recruit ever in the IPL at Rs 17.5 crore.
Ben Stokes then matched Chris Morris (2021) for the third-highest bid ever as Chennai Super Kings acquired the star all-rounder’s services for Rs 16.25 crore.
In Set 3, West Indies batter Pooran got the joint fourth-highest bid ever as the Lucknow Super Giants acquired the West Indies batter for Rs 16 crore.
Earlier, in the first set of the day, it was England batter Harry Brook who set the ball rolling with a whopping Rs 13.25 crore bid from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-hander was part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad before playing a key role in the T20I and Test series in Pakistan recently.
SET 1
|Player
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Bid amount Rs lakh
|Team
|Mayank Agarwal
|100
|825
|SRH
|Harry Brook
|150
|1325
|SRH
|Ajinkya Rahane
|50
|50
|CSK
|Joe Root
|100
|UNSOLD
|Rilee Rossouw
|200
|UNSOLD
|Kane Williamson
|200
|200
|GT
SET 2
|Player
|Country
|Base price Rs lakh
|Bid amount Rs lakh
|Team
|Sam Curran
|England
|200
|1850
|PBKS
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|200
|1750
|MI
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|150
|UNSOLD
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|200
|575
|RR
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|50
|50
|PBKS
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|50
|50
|GT
|Ben Stokes
|England
|200
|1625
|CSK
