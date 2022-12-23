IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Cameron Green after Mumbai Indians’ Rs 17.5 crore bid – ‘Can’t wait to get started’ The Australia all-rounder said he is looking forward to play with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 40 minutes ago File image of Australia all-rounder Cameron Green | AFP / Sajjad Hussain The Mumbai 🔵🔵🔵 have other teams a little 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕖𝕟 with envy after picking up this Aussie #AuctionStar!Catch this EXCLUSIVE interview with #CameronGreen only on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/EKbQWbGtIN— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 23, 2022 .@mipaltan Head Coach, Mark Boucher sums up the team's top buys and strategy post the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 👌 pic.twitter.com/kYAu5T9ztw— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022 Also read:IPL 2023, player auction blogIPL 2023 auction: From Curran’s record bid to Agarwal moving to SRH, full list of players signed up We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ipl 2023 ipl cricket indian premier league Mumbai Indians cameron green