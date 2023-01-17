India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming three-match One Day International series against New Zealand due to a back injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed in a statement that Iyer will be heading to the National Cricket Academy for further assessment and management.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced Rajat Patidar as replacement for Iyer. Iyer had scored 94 runs in three matches in the recently-concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka.

With vital contributions against Bangladesh and New Zealand before that, he was only beginning to cement his spot in the ODI squad that will potentially feature in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup later this year.

Iyer also had a Test series to remember in Bangladesh where he scored 3, 86, 87* and 29.

With competition for his spot by players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, it is likely that they will be prioritised over his replacement Patidar in the playing XI against New Zealand. The series is set to begin on January 18 at Hyderabad.

India are also scheduled to play a four-match Test series at home against Australia in February and Iyer’s absence, if the injury takes time to heal, can prove to be a blow for India especially in Rishabh Pant’s absence.