India’s pace bowling all-rounder Hurley Gala was ruled out of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday due to an injury. ICC confirmed in a statement that she was replaced by pacer Yashasri Soppadhandhi who was among the standby players named by India for the tournament.

The statement further read: “Soppadhandhi was named as a replacement after Gala was ruled out following the laceration of her right thumb which required stitches and ruled her out of participating in the remainder of the tournament.”

India remains unconquered in their campaign at the World Cup so far, having won the opener against hosts South Africa by seven wickets and the second match against the United Arab Emirates by a colossal 122-run margin.

However, Gala hadn’t played in either of the matches. Shafali Verma and Co are likely to persist with the same bowling attack that was used against UAE. India next face Scotland at Benoni on Wednesday.