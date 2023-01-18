Shubman Gill played a record-shattering innings as he brought up his second consecutive century and his career-best score of 208 in the first One Day International against New Zealand at Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Gill became the youngest cricketer to score a double ton in men’s ODIs.
India eventually won a thriller by 12 runs, as Michael Bracewell playing a stunning innings of 140.
But Gill’s double ton and Mohammed Siraj’s breakthroughs eventually made the difference.
India’s other opener and skipper Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and decided to bat first, fell early after scoring 34 off 38 balls. In-form Virat Kohli fell cheaply to Mitchell Santner’s left-arm spin after scoring eight runs.
India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan scored only five runs before he fell to Lockie Ferguson’s pace in a mini middle-order collapse for the hosts. Two cameos by Suryakumar Yadav, a 26-ball 31, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, 28 of 38 balls, stitched two crucial partnerships with Gill.
Gill, who was coming off confident after scoring 116 against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Kerala, provided a batting exhibition at a two-paced pitch at Hyderabad. Taking on spin and pace alike, his innings was laced with nineteen boundaries and nine sixes in his 149-ball stay.
The Kiwi bowlers had managed to reign in the boundaries towards the end of the innings but Gill bounced back in style when he was nearing his double-hundred and took on Lockie Ferguson for three consecutive sixes in the penultimate over.
He was eventually dismissed in the final over after Glenn Phillips took a blinder in the the deep but by then, India were comfortably provided with the advantage. As a result of the stunning batting display, New Zealand will need to chase 350 runs to win.
Here’s a look at the reactions to Gill’s incredible double-century: