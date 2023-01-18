Shubman Gill played a record-shattering innings as he brought up his second consecutive century and his career-best score of 208 in the first One Day International against New Zealand at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Gill became the youngest cricketer to score a double ton in men’s ODIs.

India eventually won a thriller by 12 runs, as Michael Bracewell playing a stunning innings of 140.

#INDvNZ



India win by 12 runs!



A thrilling end to a thrilling match. 🤯



Heartbreak for Bracewell who scored 140 and kept New Zealand in the hunt but eventually, the Indian bowlers prevail.



IND 349/8 (50)

NZ 337 (49.2)https://t.co/dfRs1q4gRU pic.twitter.com/kqYSRQeRAD — The Field (@thefield_in) January 18, 2023

But Gill’s double ton and Mohammed Siraj’s breakthroughs eventually made the difference.

India’s other opener and skipper Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and decided to bat first, fell early after scoring 34 off 38 balls. In-form Virat Kohli fell cheaply to Mitchell Santner’s left-arm spin after scoring eight runs.

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan scored only five runs before he fell to Lockie Ferguson’s pace in a mini middle-order collapse for the hosts. Two cameos by Suryakumar Yadav, a 26-ball 31, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, 28 of 38 balls, stitched two crucial partnerships with Gill.

Gill, who was coming off confident after scoring 116 against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Kerala, provided a batting exhibition at a two-paced pitch at Hyderabad. Taking on spin and pace alike, his innings was laced with nineteen boundaries and nine sixes in his 149-ball stay.

The Kiwi bowlers had managed to reign in the boundaries towards the end of the innings but Gill bounced back in style when he was nearing his double-hundred and took on Lockie Ferguson for three consecutive sixes in the penultimate over.

He was eventually dismissed in the final over after Glenn Phillips took a blinder in the the deep but by then, India were comfortably provided with the advantage. As a result of the stunning batting display, New Zealand will need to chase 350 runs to win.

Here’s a look at the reactions to Gill’s incredible double-century:

Shubman Gill becomes the youngest man to score an ODI double hundred, overtaking the record of Ishan Kishan last month. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 18, 2023

200 ticked so early in a career for a potential ODI GOAT.. — SMM (@Shhy10) January 18, 2023

Shubman Gill 208👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 18, 2023

Madness how India have two double centurions fighting for ONE spot in the XI.



Gill is a different class, though.He's going to be the next heir to Kohli in ODIs. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) January 18, 2023

208 - With a knock of 208 runs from 149 balls @ShubmanGill became the fifth Indian batter to record a double century in men's ODIs; Gill also became the only batter to score a double ton against New Zealand in the format. Cemented. #INDvNZ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Gx3WXtdYnb — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 18, 2023

Most runs in career’s first 19 ODI inns:



1102 - Shubman Gill

1089 - Fakhar Zaman

1011 - Imam-ul-Haq

971 - Viv Richards

939 - Van der Dussen #IndvNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 18, 2023

SHUBMAN OH MY GOD?! — best girl (@awkdipti) January 18, 2023

Anything you do better than Virat Kohli with the bat in ODIs makes it ridiculous. Shubman Gill 💪#INDvNZ — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 18, 2023

Gill is in Elite company 💯 💯 pic.twitter.com/kORYcN2YfM — mon (@4sacinom) January 18, 2023

That's the shot of a E̶m̶p̶e̶r̶o̶r̶ ̶ Prince! — Manya (@CSKian716) January 18, 2023

1000 runs for Shubman Gill in just 19 innings in ODIs, the fewest inns taken by an India batter to the milestone. Globally only Fakhar Zaman (18 inns) has reached 1000 runs earlier than Gill. Special talent. #IndvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 18, 2023

I think it’s fair to say we’ve found the future King of ODIs, Gill game looks perfectly well made to dominate the format — Dave (@CricketDave27) January 18, 2023

#INDvNZ



From the short-arm jab for six against Zimbabwe at the U19 WC to the three sixes off Lockie Ferguson to get his double hundred, we here for it all.



LFG, the Shubman Gill era is here. pic.twitter.com/JWLruyM3AM — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) January 18, 2023

Fastest to 1000 ODI runs:



18 innings : Fakhar Zaman

19 innings : Imam-ul-Haq

19 innings : Shubman Gill*#INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 18, 2023

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😊😊😊 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 18, 2023

Consecutive ODI centuries for Shubman Gill 🌟 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ysWJtx04PB — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) January 18, 2023

An 87-ball ton for Gill. Looks in unstoppable form at the moment. Grabbing the opportunities with both hands. Ind 184-4 — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) January 18, 2023

Least number of innings taken to smash 3 ODI centuries for India:



17 - Shikhar Dhawan

19 - Shubman Gill*

24 - KL Rahul #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ — SportsAmaze (@Sports_amaze) January 18, 2023

3rd ODI hundred for Shubman Gill, he continues to dominate the ODI format, averaging more than 65.



He is here to take over the legacy. pic.twitter.com/S6e6C3SKYD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2023

Shubman Gill brought his 50 with a 6 and now brings up his 150 with the 6 as well!♥️



What a player!#ShubmanGill #INDvNZ — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) January 18, 2023