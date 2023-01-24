Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed centuries as India posted a total of 385/9 in the third One-Day International against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

Having bagged the three-match series, India were asked to bat first in the final ODI and ended up enjoying a memorable opening partnership. Rohit and Shubman added 212 runs for the first wicket and put on a shot-making masterclass.

The India captain slammed his 30th ODI ton and was dismissed for 101 off 85, while his young opening partner got his fourth century in the format to finish with 112 off 78. Gill scored 208 in the first match of the series, 40 not-out in the second, and now another ton in the third.

India then suffered a collapse, losing six wickets for 101 runs. But Hardik Pandya (54 off 38) and Shardul Thakur (25 off 17) added a crucial 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket to power India to a daunting total.

Here are some reactions to Rohit and Gill’s exploits:

Gill gill gill !!! You beauty 🤛 @ShubmanGill congratulations @ImRo45 about time you scored your 30th ton 💪 shabash mundiyo!!! Chake de 🇮🇳 #IndiaVsNewZealand — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 24, 2023

Indore crowd narrating Rohit and Gill's heroics post game 😄 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vNM3qIlXOQ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 24, 2023

Ye to hona hi tha 💯 from roHIT Sharma 👏 #IndvsNZ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 24, 2023

Form is temporary, class is Rohit Sharma 🇮🇳💯 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 24, 2023

This was Rohit Sharma’s first century in ODIs after 1100 days.#INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 24, 2023

Highest ODI partnership run rate by Indian opening pair (min 25 overs):



8.10 - Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill v NZ, today

7.35 - Sourav Ganguly & Virender Sehwag v WI, 2002

6.72 - Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan v AUS, 2013

6.69 - Sourav Ganguly & Virender Sehwag v ENG, 2002#INDvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 24, 2023

This is high quality batting from Team India. Rohit and Gill reminded me of EA Cricket 2007 #INDvNZ — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 24, 2023

360 - Including his knock of 112 off 78 balls today, @ShubmanGill has scored 360 runs in the men's ODI series against New Zealand, tied for the most by any batter in a three-game series in the format (also Babar Azam v West Indies in 2016). Amassed.#INDvsNZ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gJhPcp4DHJ — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 24, 2023

Just 2⃣ classy centurions wishing each other 🫡 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/2tkptS1VqK — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 24, 2023

Said it in 2021.. worth reiterating: @ShubmanGill is the next BIG thing in Indian cricket: haven’t seen an Indian player so comfortable on the back foot in a while. And good to see @ImRo45 back in ton scoring form too. Great start to a big World Cup year! 👍 #ShubmanGill — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 24, 2023

Most centuries in ODIs:



49 : Sachin Tendulkar

46 : Virat Kohli

30 : Ricky Ponting

30 : ROHIT SHARMA*#IndvsNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 24, 2023

Most runs by Indians in an ODI series (max 3 inns):



360 - Shubman Gill v NZ, 2023

357 - Virat Kohli in Asia Cup, 2012

283 - Shikhar Dhawan v SL, 2014

283 - Virat Kohli v SL, 2023

273 - Rohit Sharma v SL, 2014#INDvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 24, 2023