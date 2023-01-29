ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Watch: Neeraj Chopra interacts with Shafali Verma and Co ahead of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final Tokyo Olympic champion Chopra, who is currently undergoing pre-season training, spoke to the team in South Africa. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 04:32 pm Updated Yesterday · 05:09 pm Neeraj Chopra with the Indian U19 squad | BCCI Twitter 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐝𝐨𝐦! 👏🏻👏🏻Just the motivation #TeamIndia needed ahead of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup Final! 🗣️🗣️ Hear what Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 had to say to the #WomenInBlue before the summit clash 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vyDDedAj0v— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023 Motivation boost 👊Olympic Gold medalist @Neeraj_chopra1 shares words of wisdom with young India stars ahead of their #U19T20WorldCup final against England 📽️ pic.twitter.com/xoOl2uWBk1— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Shafali Verma U19 Women's World Cup ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup