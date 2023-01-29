Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to claim a 10th Australian Open title and equal Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam crowns with a victory that returned him to world number one.

The Serbian star overcame a hamstring injury and off-court drama on his return to Melbourne Park this year to sweep past the Greek third seed 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) on Rod Laver Arena.

The fourth seed, who missed last year’s Australian Open when he was deported over his Covid vaccination stance, believes that his far superior experience at this stage of the tournament gives him a significant edge.

Djokovic was already a strong favourite given his vast experience and success on the Melbourne hardcourts, and he also held a 10-2 career record over Tsitsipas.

But he had been struggling with a hamstring injury and off-court distractions after his father sparked a scandal when he was pictured posing next to a fan with a Russian flag featuring the face of Vladimir Putin.

Here’s a look at the reactions for Novak Djokovic’s win:

HIGH SCORES ARE TIED 🎮 pic.twitter.com/SuFkQcbmMU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 29, 2023

93 - @DjokerNole has won his 93rd career ATP title, becoming the fourth men's player with the most titles in the Open Era (surpassing Rafael Nadal - 92). Leap.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/E5PwxFR9XJ — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 29, 2023

Congratulations on a 10th Australian Open title Novak Djokovic, 35 and at the peak of your powers. You’ve been as relentless as I’ve seen you these past two weeks. It was a privilege to watch such a superb final against your young rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Bravo to you both! 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2023

Haha I told you. We created a monster. Well done @DjokerNole …. Sat on my couch and enjoyed the entire show 💰🙏🏽 soak it all in…. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 29, 2023

The GOAT thing was 2 years ago… 🐐 @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/fMcqltikKP — Janko Tipsarevic (@TipsarevicJanko) January 29, 2023

What he went through last year & to come back winning it this way…#NovakDjokovic𓃵 #ponos #GreatestOfAllTime @DjokerNole — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) January 29, 2023

When everything is worth it… what a moment 🥺🙏❤️ https://t.co/o2fWopFPF0 — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) January 29, 2023

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) January 29, 2023

He’s just different… — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 29, 2023

Congrats @DjokerNole I think extra emotional after deported/couldn’t play AO in ‘22, hamstring he had to deal with and tying Nadal at 22 Majors!!Oh, and #1 nice too! That’s A LOT! Happiness and relief!!👏🏆 — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) January 29, 2023

Tennis from a different planet this last week from Novak.. Rod’s Arena but Novak’s Court. @AustralianOpen — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 29, 2023

Novak Djokovic just ticked a lot of big boxes



Wins 10th Australian Open men’s singles title, ties Nadal for the men’s record with a 22d Grand Slam singles title AND returns to No. 1 at age 35 with 6-3 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas



Welcome back to Melbourne pic.twitter.com/LhznxZ7ZjX — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) January 29, 2023

Full circle. One year after being deported from Melbourne, 35yo Novak Djokovic wins a 10th #AusOpen title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5).



22nd Grand Slam title, ties Nadal.



Back to World Number #1 despite playing a very small schedule. pic.twitter.com/iWhRlh5wsw — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 29, 2023

