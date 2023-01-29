With Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, G Trisha and Soumya Tiwari delivering key performances, India defeated England by seven wickets in the final to win the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

It was the first ICC trophy in women’s cricket for India.

Blog: U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final – India beat England to claim title

India, who had lost just one game in the tournament, were utterly dominant against England in the final. Shafali Verma won the toss and opted to bowl first, with Titas Sadhu picking 2/6 and England getting bowled-out for just 68 in 17.1 overs.

The right-arm pacer was declared the player of the match for her stupendous effort.

In the chase, India lost skipper Shafali and her in-form deputy Shweta Sehrawat early but Trisha (24 off 29) and Soumya (24* off 37) put on a well-calculated 46-run partnership for the third wicket to put the result beyond doubt. India finished with 69/3 in 14 overs.

Here are some reactions to India’s triumph:

Very happy to see the hard work put in by @NooshinKhadeer coming to fruition in such a splendid manner! Heartiest congratulations and wishing you many more such successful campaigns in the future. 👏#U19T20WorldCup — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 29, 2023

Historic win 🏆

Proud of our U19 team 💯

A great performance by Titas 👏

Congratulations to all the players. This victory will inspire millions 🇮🇳#U19T20WorldCup #Champions #WomensCricket #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cMyueKiZ77 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 29, 2023

Enjoyed watching this moment from the stands. Congratulations Team India @BCCIWomen on making history #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xyKIbQ4AxW — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 29, 2023

Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

Champions of the world. Proud. Absolutely proud of the bunch. Champions in the inaugural edition makes it even more special. This is just the beginning. Go team💙 #U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GCuuCpsh0e — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) January 29, 2023

Titas Sadhu bowled an excellent economical spell with bowling figures of 2-6 & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia are crowned champions of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/srB6cQXY2a — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

Indian women’s cricket is on the up! First the announcement of the #WPL & now the #U19T20WorldCup win.



Congratulations to the entire women’s team on winning the inaugural U19 World Cup. 🇮🇳🏆🏏



This win will inspire a whole generation to take up sports. pic.twitter.com/TB3gtd3eoC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 29, 2023

India becomes the first Asian team to win a Women's World Cup in any format. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 29, 2023

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 29, 2023

Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud🇮🇳 #JaiHind @bcciwomen @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 29, 2023

As comprehensive a win as you'll see in the finals of a tournament! 🙌



India have raced to a title win at the Women's #U19T20WorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/P66Q3p7ovx — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to India on winning the inaugural #ICCU19 Women’s CWC. The timing of this historic win combined with the pending Women’s IPL has the potential to shift the balance of power in the women’s game in a few years. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 29, 2023

And the Indian girls, led by @TheShafaliVerma, cruise home against England to win the first ever U19 Women's World Cup pic.twitter.com/1wAj5mp9F8 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 29, 2023

Hum Jeet gaye!!! 🇮🇳🥳🥳💃🥁

This reaction sums up the India women win for me today. India beats England at #U19T20WorldCup #FINAL pic.twitter.com/qXGyQ4gnZb — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to our Indian Women’s team on winning the U-19 World Cup! Well played champions 👏🏻 💯 🏆 🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2023

India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup...That rings a bell!



Congratulations 🇮🇳🥳#U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Csl4tRXo07 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 29, 2023

I'm not crying. Been there enough. This time I'll just smile. 💙#U19T20WorldCup — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 29, 2023

Congratulations 🇮🇳 for winning #u19WomensT20WorldCup start of something special women cricket 😇😇👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Women’s under 19 team for winning the World Cup .. it’s a great stepping stone for the girls to take their game to the higher level .@BCCIWomen .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Indian Girls for winning the Under 19 world cup. Dominating performance @BCCIWomen Enjoy the moment #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MpAe0CNK53 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2023

It was amazing to hear @RaunakRK call the final moments of the first ever under 19 WC final. Onwards and Upwards. Well done @a_upendran11 as well. Moment you guys will never forget in your life. #U19T20WorldCup — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) January 29, 2023

#U19T20WorldCup



They started as one of the favourites. They finish as the winners.



You knew Shafali & Richa, but now likes of Shweta, Trisha, Soumya, Titas, Archana, Mannat, Parshavi, Sonam, Hrishita... become names to watch out for.



World champions.https://t.co/I7XHPED1QC pic.twitter.com/OprJWzme4y — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 29, 2023

This 👇🏽 was a familiar sight during India’s series win against the NZ dev team in Mumbai. G Trisha & Soumya Tiwari would get together in a corner and have long chats. They finished as the top scorers in the series then, they’ve helped India win the World Cup now.#U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/djKi6nRawq — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) January 29, 2023

Nooshin Al Khadeer remains unbeaten! ❤️ — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) January 29, 2023

A no-contest in a final! Well done #IndiaUnder19. Now, wish the players the best in the bigger careers ahead. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 29, 2023

So who else is a Parshavi Chopra fan? 😁#under19worldcup 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hUkizQpryy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2023

Proud of our girls for winning the Inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. With your talent, enthusiasm and passion for the game, many such opportunities are certain. This is just the beginning and you have a long way to go. My best wishes are always with you. @BCCI @BCCIWomen — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2023

Surely @TheShafaliVerma wasn't the only person in tears when this moment played out.



January 29, 2023 will be special for all women cricketers in India because it's come after April 10, 2005; July 23, 2017; March 8, 2020; and August 7, 2022.



📷 Fancode | #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9SFvk3Qtqu — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) January 29, 2023

Fantastic display by Shafali and her team to lift the inaugural Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup! Many congratulations to the players and the support staff for a fabulous campaign. Ahead of the WPL, a huge shot in the arm for women's cricket in India. #U19T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2023

Virtual hugs & massive congratulations to @NooshinKhadeer, India's coach at the #u19WomensT20WorldCup



Fun fact - Nooshin was part of the Indian team that played a World Cup final for the very first time, in 2005. That too was in South Africa. #u19WomensT20WorldCup #indvseng — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) January 29, 2023

Everything about this tournament is historic. Every team, every player js a part of history. Sensational this tournament has been. #U19T20WorldCup — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) January 29, 2023