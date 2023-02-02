ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Watch: U19 champions Shafali Verma and Co take a lap of honour in Ahmedabad during IND vs NZ match India had won the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup recently in South Africa, defeating England in the final. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 11:45 am Shafali Verma and Co were also felicitated for winning the title | Sportzpics / BCCI Special Triumph 🏆Special Celebrations 👏At the World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏟️ 🔝🎥 That moment when @TheShafaliVerma & Co. enjoyed a lap of honour for their #U19T20WorldCup glory #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lzf2LLGzJf— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 1, 2023 Watch: Sachin Tendulkar’s speech as Shafali Verma-led U19 World Cup winning-team is felicitated We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shafali Verma India vs New Zealand Cricket U19 Women's T20 World Cup World Cup