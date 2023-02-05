Mumbai Indians on Sunday announced the coaching team for their new franchise in the upcoming Women’s Premier League scheduled in March 2023.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards will take on the role of head coach. Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami will take on the dual role of the team mentor and bowling coach. Former India all-rounder Devieka Palshikaar will be the batting coach. Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya will be the team manager.

Mumbai Indians recently won the bid for Mumbai’s team in the WPL, making it MI’s fourth franchise.

In a release issued by MI, team owner Nita Ambani said: “I am sure that under Charlotte’s brilliant leadership and with the able support of our bowling coach and mentor Jhulan and our batting coach Devieka, our women’s team will build on and carry forward MI’s iconic legacy. I look forward to working closely with our coaches and the entire team on this very exciting journey ahead.”

Edwards is widely regarded as one of women’s cricket’s all-time greats, having a career spanning across 20 years. She has captained England and led the team to an ODI and T20I World Cup win. For the past five years, she has been extensively coaching teams across England and Australia.

Goswami, meanwhile, is one of India’s greatest fast bowlers, having inspired and scripted many wins for India with the ball. A career spanning 20 years, with over 350 international wickets, she holds the record of taking the highest number of wickets in women’s ODI history and the most wickets at the women’s World Cups.

Palshikaar played as a right-handed batter and right-arm leg break bowler. She was also player and coach of the Assam women’s team from 2009 to 2012. After her playing career, she was assistant coach of India between 2014 and 2016, and assistant coach of Bangladesh, winning the 2018 Asian cup with them.