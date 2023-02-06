Alycia Parks stunned world number five Caroline Garcia to win her maiden WTA title in Lyon on Sunday, crediting her breakthrough on eating the same food every day.

The 22-year-old American, who came into the week at 79 in the rankings, claimed a 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 win over her French opponent after more than two hours on court.

“The key to a successful week for me was keeping the same routine,” said Parks after the final.

“I wake up around the same time every morning, and eat the same breakfast, same dinner. Basically just doing the same routine, try to make it a habit if it’s working.”

Hometown star Garcia had been seeking a 12th career title but eventually wilted under a barrage of power hitting by Parks who unleashed 15 aces in her total of 28 winners.

“It feels amazing to hold my first WTA tour-level championship trophy,” Parks said.

“Words can’t explain. Just last year, I was in an ITF Challenger $60,000 final, and now I have won a WTA 250.”