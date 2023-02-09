The #MenInBlue make early inroads with the red cherry in hand, putting pressure on the Aussies. 💪🏻



Who will give #TeamIndia their next breakthrough in the #TestByFire? Tune-in to the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/aG6ddb0NsM