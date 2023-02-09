TENNIS Watch: Alexander Bublik smashes three racquets in epic meltdown at ATP Montpellier Kazakhstan’s Bublik smashed three tennis racquets in an epic meltdown during his first-round loss to Gregoire Barrere at the Open Sud de France. Scroll Staff 12 hours ago Alexander Bublik smashing his third racquet in an epic meltdown | Screengrab vis Tennis TV Twitter The TRIPLE 😳😳😳#OSDF23 @OpenSuddeFrance pic.twitter.com/vTsNeFVJcA— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Alexander Bublik Open Sud de France Tennis