India’s ace off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran became the fifth spinner of all time to pick up 450 Test wickets as he dismissed Alex Carey on day one of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday.

Ashwin had to bide his time during the day’s play but one brought two as he dismissed a dangerous-looking Carey and Australia captain Pat Cummins in quick succession.

First he got Carey out bowled, as a reverse-sweep found the under-edge and sneaked onto the stumps. Cummins then edged one to Virat Kohli at slip.

With his 450th wicket, Ashwin became the second Indian bowler get to the landmark. He is already behind only Kumble’s tally of 619 among Indians.

He finished the innings off with the wicket of Scott Boland for his 452nd, with a terrific carrom ball that spun away and hit the stumps.

Leading men's Test wicket-takers Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave SR 5 10 Muralidaran (ICC/SL) 133 230 800 22.72 55.0 67 22 Warne (AUS) 145 273 708 25.41 57.4 37 10 Anderson (ENG) 177 329 675 26.13 56.1 32 3 Kumble (IND) 132 236 619 29.65 65.9 35 8 Broad (ENG) 159 293 566 27.77 56.5 19 3 McGrath (AUS) 124 243 563 21.64 51.9 29 3 Walsh (WI) 132 242 519 24.44 57.8 22 3 Lyon (AUS) 116 217 460 31.65 64.7 21 3 Ashwin (IND)* 89 167 452 24.23 52.3 30 7 Spinners highlighted in bold, *ongoing innings

Ashwin also became the second quickest to reach the landmark, in terms of Tests played.

Fastest to 400 men's Test wickets Player Opposition Ground Match Date Debut Matches taken M Muralidaran (SL) v New Zealand Kandy 3 May 2003 28 Aug 1992 80 R Ashwin (IND) v Australia Nagpur 9 Feb 2023 6 Nov 2011 89 A Kumble (IND) v Pakistan Mohali 8 Mar 2005 9 Aug 1990 93 GD McGrath (AUS) v India Nagpur 26 Oct 2004 12 Nov 1993 100 SK Warne (AUS) v South Africa Durban 15 Mar 2002 2 Jan 1992 101

Tests to reach 450 wickets:

80 Murali

89 RAshwin

93 AKumble

100 GMcGrath

101 SWarne

112 NLyon

115 JAnderson

118 CWalsh

128 SBroad — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) February 9, 2023

R Ashwin 450 Test wickets



- Second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619)

- Second fastest in terms of Tests played (89) behind Muralitharan (80)

- Second quickest in terms of balls bowled (23635) behind McGrath (23474)#INDvAUS — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 9, 2023

Watch Ashwin’s 450th Test wicket here:

Sensational delivery to get a good batter out! Probing lengths by Ashwin brings up 450 TEST WICKETS! 🐐👏🏻



Tune-in to LIVE action in the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar!#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/1akYip2sKe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2023

Stats vis ESPNCricinfo Statsguru