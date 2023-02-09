England emerged with two warm-up wins from two by beating New Zealand, and the West Indies clung on to defeat Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

India proved too strong for Bangladesh as they recorded a 52-run victory, while hosts South Africa powered to a six-wicket win over Pakistan.

Ireland pull off surprise

Orla Prendergast put on a fine all-round display as Ireland chased down 169 runs to defeat Australia by three wickets to head into the World Cup on a high.

The right-arm medium-pacer dismissed opener Beth Mooney for a first-ball duck on her way to figures of two for 19 from her four overs.

Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath then combined for a 135-run stand which ended with McGrath retiring on 56 to give other batters time in the middle, with Healy following suit having reached 62.

Ellyse Perry’s 40 not out from 20 balls steered Australia to 168 for three, which Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis gave Ireland a fast start in chasing down, putting on 39 runs in 3.5 overs.

Lewis’s dismissal brought Prendergast to the crease whose 26 from 15 runs gave Ireland fresh impetus before Laura Delany’s top score of 32 helped to see Ireland home with two balls to spare.

England go two from two

England went undefeated from their two warm-up matches with a five-wicket win over New Zealand.

Having been put in to bat, Suzie Bates led New Zealand’s charge with 36 runs from 35 balls, but the veteran struggled to build a partnership after the returning Sophie Devine was dismissed with the White Ferns on 33 for one.

Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets for 19 to limit New Zealand to 114 for nine from their 20 overs, which proved no match for England.

Sophia Dunkley crashed 60 runs from 38 balls to bat through the innings as England chased down their target in 13.5 overs.

Alice Capsey impressed with 28 runs as she continued to prove her fitness after undergoing surgery on her broken collarbone in December.

South Africa head to opener with a win

South Africa will open the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a win under their belt as they defeated Pakistan by six wickets.

After winning the toss, Aliya Riaz was the star of the show for Pakistan making 48 from 30 balls as her side set hosts South Africa 143 to win.

Ayesha Naseem provided useful runs late on as she scored 21 runs from 12 balls before she was dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka who took two for 23.

Fresh from moving up to second in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s Rankings for T20I Bowlers, Nonkululeko Mlaba took one for 16 from her four overs.

Laura Wolvaardt headlined South Africa’s response making 65 in an 107-run opening partnership with Tazmin Brits.

Brits went on to make 36, before a mini-collapse left South Africa on 116 for four as Anneke Bosch and Sune Luus both fell for three runs.

Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk guided the Proteas home with 10 balls to spare to send South Africa to Newlands in a buoyant mood.

West Indies secure narrow victory

The West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets with just two balls to spare in a see-sawing low-scoring thriller.

Sri Lanka stuttered on their way to posting 107 all out from their 20 overs, with only Nilakshi Silva able to deliver with the bat.

Silva arrived with Sri Lanka two for 29 after 5.2 overs, scoring 29 off 26 balls to help steer her side to a modest total.

Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kaveesha Dilhari each made 16 but seven scores under double figures, including for captain Chamari Athapaththu, continued to halt their progress.

After taking three for 17 with the ball, captain Hayley Matthews gave the West Indies the perfect batting platform with a fifty before she was run out by some brilliant glovework from Anushka Sanjeewani.

The Windies then slipped to five for 76 before Chinelle Henry steered her side home alongside Afy Fletcher.

Ghosh stars in India’s triumph

Richa Ghosh scored the highest innings of the warm-ups with a fabulous 91 not out from 56 balls crunching three fours and nine sixes to set India up for a 52-run victory over Bangladesh.

The wicket-keeper batter put on 92 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues who made 41 from 27 before being dismissed by Jahanara Alam.

Alam was expensive in her four overs, going for 54 as she faced the brunt of Ghosh’s hitting as India reach 183 for five.

In reply, Bangladesh put up a good fight, thanks in part to captain Nigar Sultana’s 40 from 36 balls, but their tail wagged in the face of fierce bowling from India.

Murshida Khatun had got Bangladesh off on a strong note as she made a run-a-ball 32 before Devika Vaidya took two for 21.

Bangladesh fell 52 runs short in their chase, ending on 131 for eight from their 20 runs but showed improvement from their opening loss to Pakistan.

Scores in brief Ireland beat Australia at Coetenzburg Oval, Stellenbosch by three wickets Australia 168/3 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 62, Tahlia McGrath 56; Orla Prendergast 2/19, Arlene Kelly 1/17) Ireland 169/7 in 19.4 overs (Laura Delany 32, Amy Hunter 26; Megan Schutt 2/16, Alana King 2/25) England beat New Zealand at Western Province Cricket Ground, Cape Town by five wickets New Zealand 114/9 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 36, Amelia Kerr 24; Sophie Ecclestone 3/19, Kate Cross 2/10) England 118/5 in 13.5 overs (Sophia Dunkley 60 not out, Alice Capsey 28; Hayley Jensen 2/20, Amelia Kerr 2/24) South Africa beat Pakistan at Boland Park, Paarl by six wickets Pakistan 142/5 in 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 48 not out, Ayesha Naseem 21; Ayabonga Khaka 2/23, Nonkululeko Mlaba 1/16) South Africa 143/4 in 18.2 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 65, Tazmin Brits 36; Aliya Riaz 2/24, Sadia Iqbal 3/22) West Indies beat Sri Lanka at Western Province Cricket Ground, Cape Town by four wickets Sri Lanka 107 all out in 20 overs (Nilakshi Silva 29, Harshitha Samarawickrama 16; Hayley Matthews 3/17, Afy Fletcher 2/13) West Indies111/6 in 19.4 overs (Hayley Matthews 46) India beat Bangladesh at Coetzenburg Oval, Stellenbosch by 52 runs India 183/5 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 91 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 41; Nahida Akter 2/24, Salma Khatun 1/18) Bangladesh 131/8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 40, Murshida Khatun 32; Devika Vaidya 2/21, Shafali Verma 1/13)

