Rohit Sharma looked a class apart in the first innings of the opening Test between India and Australia to bring up his ninth century in the format. On a pitch that saw the next highest score be 49, the Indian captain put on a masterclass of application mixing the right dose of caution and aggression.

Rohit batted with ease on a pitch which a few Australian pundits suggested was “doctored” after reports said the bone-dry wicket was selectively watered to give undue advantage to the Indian spinners. With batters from both sides succumbing to either the low bounce or poor execution of shots, Rohit appeared to be batting on a different pitch altogether. With this century, he became the first Indian to score international centuries in all three formats as captain.

Here are some reactions to Rohit’s knock:

Everyone thought pitch was spitting cobras but as always, Rohit made it look like a belt-er. Batted @ImRo45 👊🏽 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/ZyP6Rn8aeY — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2023

Well played, Skipper. A top quality 100 on a pitch where nobody scored even half of it in the first 4 sessions. 👏👏 #RohitSharma #IndvAus #BGT — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 10, 2023

What a 💯 @ImRo45, in conditions which have provided a complete examination of skill and temperament. #INDvsAUS 👏🏼 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 10, 2023

Respect conditions, play late, stride forward, weight transfer, dot balls, drives ...

Rohit Sharma is holding online batting class please watch all junior cricketers. @ImRo45 #crisismanager — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 10, 2023

Aggression in first half, respect towards the bowlers in second. Captain’s inning in true sense from Rohit sharma #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 10, 2023

Tests in India since 2020 including Rohit Sharma:



Rohit's average: 59.77 (in 11 innings)

Rest of the batters: 21.72#INDvAUS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 10, 2023

Indian cricket wasted so much time trying to make a middle order Test batsman out of Rohit Sharma. #INDvAUS — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 10, 2023

India openers to score a Test 100 at home vs all 3 of Australia, England & South Africa



Virender Sehwag

Rohit Sharma



End of list#INDvAUS — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) February 10, 2023

Rohit Sharma! An innings of immense class that tells us as much about his character as it does about his talent. 100 off 171* — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 10, 2023

The fact that the next top-scorer so far has been Labuschagne with 49. Only batter to have truly applied himself on this pitch.



8 centuries in 14 fifty-plus scores in Test matches at home. Terrific conversion rate for Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/roTCQrduTo — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 10, 2023