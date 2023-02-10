Former India captain Mithali Raj will headline the commentary panel for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Raj will be joined by South Africa’s Dane Van Niekerk, who is also making her commentary debut at the World Cup, Mignon Du Preez and Sana Mir.

ICC also announced that Decision Review System will be available for all matches at the tournament.

“I am really looking forward to my time in the commentary box for the T20 World Cup. There is a lot of anticipation for this tournament in India and I am sure in other parts of the world too. There are some very fine sides here, and it is going to be all about who does well on a particular day. I wish the teams all the very best and hope they enjoy being part of this tournament,” Raj said.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the commentary panel for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. I hope to put my experience of playing in World Cups to good use as we take the action to fans the world over. This tournament is very special to me as it is being held at home in South Africa. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to these spectacular venues and see some great cricket,” Du Preez said.

Former India coach WV Raman, ICC Hall of Famer Debbie Hockley, Katey Martin, along with previous winners of the Women’s T20 World Cup Lisa Sthalekar and Stacy-Ann King, and South African broadcasters Natalie Germanos and Kass Naidoo will also form part of the panel.

Former players and seasoned commentators Mel Jones, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent will provide unique insight into the game, whilst the line-up is completed by accomplished broadcasters in the form of Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Alan Wilkins.

Rainford-Brent said, “The final of the last Women’s T20 World Cup saw 86,174 spectators watch Australia play India! That puts both the women’s game and the T20 World Cup in perspective.”

“Fans the world over have been following women’s cricket like never before and there is nothing bigger than a World Cup. I look forward to my time in the commentary box with great delight,” she added.

Nasser Hussain said, “It’s great to be back on commentary on an ICC women’s global event. Last year’s 50-over World Cup in New Zealand and the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia three years ago were very competitive events I enjoyed working on, and I have lots of expectations from this tournament as well. We have a very fine broadcast team and I look forward to my time in the commentary box.”

Katey Martin said, “I expect a very competitive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. I played in last year’s 50-over World Cup at home in New Zealand and know what it takes to win matches at this level these days We’re bound to witness some splendid matches and spirited performances over the next month.”

Ian Bishop said, “It’s been wonderful to witness women’s cricket grow at a rapid pace in recent years, and I expect another great tournament with the world’s best on view.”

“I have always enjoyed being part of commentary panels at ICC women’s events and look forward to my time in South Africa,” he added.

Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.