Morning session

Debutant Todd Murphy took two extra wickets to chalk up 7/124 on Saturday as Australia bowled out India for 400 on day three of the opening Test.

The hosts had a commanding 223-run first innings lead with Axar Patel scoring a gritty 84, after resuming with 52 on a Nagpur pitch expected to turn more as the match progresses.

Off-spinner Murphy bowled Ravindra Jadeja for 70 early in the morning session to end a 88-run eighth-wicket partnership aith Axar.

Jadeja, a left-hander who took five wickets in Australia’s first innings, added just four to his overnight 66.

But Axar stood firm in his effort to bat Australia out of the game and found an able ally in number 10 Mohammed Shami, who made the most of a dropped catch on six.

Shami smashed two fours and three sixes to boost the total by 37 before becoming Murphy’s seventh wicket.

Murphy, 22, who on Friday became the youngest Australian spinner to bag five wickets in his first Test, remained Australia’s standout performer.

Skipper Pat Cummins took two wickets and bowled Axar at the stroke of lunch to wrap up the Indian innings. Senior spinner Nathan Lyon took one wicket.

Rohit Sharma’s powerful knock of 120 helped the hosts into a dominant position after they bundled out Australia for 177 on day one of the four-match series.

Post-lunch session

Australia came out to bat in their second innings and simply couldn’t get going. R Ashwin took the new ball and struck in his first over as Usman Khawaja was out in the slips.

From there on the seasoned off-spinner struck regularly as the Australian batting order collapsed. Steve Smith ended up remaining unbeaten on 25 off 51 but the rest didn’t survive for long as the visitors were bowled-out for 91 in 32.3 overs.

Ashwin returned with figures of 5/37, completing his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket, while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

