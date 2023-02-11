The Capri Global Holdings Private Limited owned franchise will be called the UP Warriorz with England women’s team head coach Jon Lewis taking up the same role for the Lucknow-based side.

The Warriorz have zeroed in on their think tank too, with former England cricketer Jon Lewis appointed as the Head Coach of the team, while Arjuna Awardee (2005) Anju Jain will be the Assistant Coach. Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke is the Bowling Coach. Meanwhile, playing the mentor’s role for the UP Warriorz will be the 4-time World Champion with Australia Lisa Sthalekar.

Lewis, the current Head Coach of the England Women’s Cricket Team, is vastly experienced and has bagged more than 1200 wickets in over 500 games, internationally and domestically. Lewis was the bowling coach for the England Men’s Team in 2021, and worked with an elite group of bowlers in Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes during his stint with the national team.

“I am delighted to be part of the Capri Global Holdings Private Limited family with the UP Warriorz and expect this to be a fascinating insight into the depth of cricket in India and a high-octane ride for the next couple of months. The WPL is a huge step forward for women’s cricket globally and I am excited to be an integral part of this journey. Having Anju Jain, Ashley Noffke and Lisa Sthalekar who bring in a diverse set of experiences to the dugout can only make the task a whole lot easier” Lewis said.

Anju was the coach for the Tornadoes, who won their first title in the 2022 edition of the FairBreak Invitational T20. The former wicketkeeper batter has also been the head coach for the Bangladesh Women’s cricket team in a coaching career that has spanned over 12 years.

The Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from 4th – 26th March, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. The Player Auction for the WPL will be held in Mumbai on 13th February.

One of the five teams involved in the much-awaited 2023 Women’s Premier League, Capri Global Holdings Private Limited won the bid for the Lucknow based franchise at Rs 757 Crores at an Auction hosted by the BCCI.