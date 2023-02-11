Australia tour of India 2023 Watch: R Ashwin bags 31st five-wicket haul in Tests during Nagpur clash with Australia The off-spinner was at his best on day three and ran through Australia’s batting order in their second innings. Scroll Staff 12 hours ago India's R Ashwin celebrates taking an Australian wicket with his teammates on Saturday | Sportzpics for BCCI / Faheem Hussain GOT ‘EM!Ashwin makes inroads as he picks up his 31st Test 5-fer! 🔥Tune-in to LIVE action in the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar!#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/FhOeC52DPF— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket india vs australia r ashwin