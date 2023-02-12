Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been released from India’s squad for the upcoming second Test against Australia so that he can compete in the Ranji Trophy final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Sunday.

The board issued a statement informing that the All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Unadkat from India’s squad for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin in Delhi on February 17.

Unadkat will join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from February 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The left-arm pacer is the captain of his state team and had led Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-’20 season.

Rohit Sharma-led India, meanwhile, won the first Test against Australia by an innings and 132 runs and need two more victories in the remaining three matches of the series to secure their spot in the final of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.