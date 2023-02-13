The third Test of the ongoing tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from March 1 to 5, has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore.

In a statement released by BCCI on Monday, the Board confirmed: “Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.”

India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Test of the current series. At the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, the second Test will begin on February 17.

The schedule for the remaining three Tests is as below.

Schedule for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Sr. No. Date Match Venue 1 17th – 21st February 2nd Test Delhi 2 1st – 5th March 3rd Test Indore 3 9th – 13th March 4th Test Ahmedabad

