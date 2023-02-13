WPL 2023 Watch: Meet Mallika Sagar, the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League auction Mallika Sagar will be the auctioneer for the player auction of the inaugural Women’s Premier League. Scroll Staff 8 hours ago Mallika Sagar is the auctioneer for the player auction of the inaugural player auction | Screengrab via Jio Cinema 𝑶𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒑 𝒐𝒇 𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 ✨Meet the auctioneer for the first-ever #WPLAuction - Mallika Sagar 👏🏻Watch as 🔝 players get ready to go under the 🔨 👉🏻 Feb 13, 1:30 PM onwards, LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18 📺📲#WPL #WPLonJioCinema #WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/Lax1hTRu79— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Women’s Premier League WPL Women’s Premier League auction WPL auction Cricket Women’s cricket Mallika Sagar