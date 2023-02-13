ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co interact with Pakistan’s players after T20 World Cup clash India powered past rivals Pakistan to win by 7 wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opening clash in Cape Town on Sunday. Scroll Staff 7 hours ago India and Pakistan's players interact at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa | Twitter / Pakistan Cricket Board Screengrab Players' interactions after the #INDvPAK match at Newlands 🇵🇰🇮🇳#BackOurGirls | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Yc4YcKxV2v— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 T20 World Cup India Pakistan Harmanpreet Kaur Bismah Maroof Cricket