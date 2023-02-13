WPL 2023 Watch, WPL: As Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co get huge bids, reactions in the Indian camp Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who was the first name in the auction, was bought by RCB for a whopping Rs 3.4 Crore at the WPL Auction on Monday. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Smriti Mandhana celebrates the winning bid along with the Indian cricket team in South Africa | Twitter / Jio Cinema Screengrab Wholesome content alert! 🫶🏼 The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB 😃 pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023 😍Look at them cheer! Candid reaction of India's women's team in South Africa when their Captain went to the Mumbai Indians! 🤗 @ImHarmanpreet #WPLAuction | @mipaltan https://t.co/TyXB9IiUSi pic.twitter.com/AGzapbhMB3— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023 From loud cheers to raw emotions! 👏 😊#TeamIndia is following the #WPLAuction closely & how! 👌 👌 pic.twitter.com/mfhNkla0Yn— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023 🥳Scenes from the 𝕝𝕠𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕞 𝕚𝕟 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕥𝕙 𝔸𝕗𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒 today as Renuka Singh gets mobbed by team-mates 🔊 #WPLAuction | @RCBTweets https://t.co/6MSSHESrdD pic.twitter.com/O28iHVkgXv— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. RCB WPL WPL 2023 Women's Premier League 2023 Smriti Mandhana Cricket