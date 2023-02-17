Former India pacer Chetan Sharma has tendered his resignation as the chief selector of the Indian men’s cricket team to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, according to a report by ANI.

The development came soon after a sting operation by a news channel showed the 57-year-old revealing details about several matters pertaining to the Indian team and the BCCI.

“Yes, Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation,” a senior BCCI official told PTI. “He resigned voluntarily and wasn’t asked to resign.”

Sharma, who played 23 Tests and 65 ODIs for India between 1984 and 1994, had been reappointed as chairman of the selection committee in January when the BCCI announced new selectors. The Cricket Advisory Committee had picked the following selectors for the new panel:

1) Chetan Sharma 2) Shiv Sundar Das 3) Subroto Banerjee 4) Salil Ankola 5) Sridharan Sharath

Sharma’s resignation left the selection committee with just four members for now, with the BCCI yet to announce his replacement.