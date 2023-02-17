Australia tour of India 2023 Watch: Sunil Gavaskar’s speech to felicitate Cheteshwar Pujara for his 100th Test match The former India captain spoke to Pujara, welcoming him to the 100-Test club. Scroll Staff 14 hours ago Sunil Gavaskar gifts a momento to Cheteshwar Pujara | Sportzpics / BCCI 𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗵! 💯Golden words from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar as he felicitates @cheteshwar1 on his landmark 100th Test 👏🏻👏🏻#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/AqVs6JLO2n— BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket Indian cricket Border Gavaskar Trophy India vs Australia Sunil Gavaskar