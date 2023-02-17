Australia tour of India 2023 Watch: R Ashwin dismisses Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in one over on day one in Delhi Test Ashwin turned India’s session around on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in Delhi. Scroll Staff 13 hours ago R Ashwin (99) celebrates in Delhi | Sportzpics / BCCI Marnus Labuschagne ✅Steve Smith ✅@ashwinravi99 gets 2⃣ big wickets in one over 💪💥#TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/UwSIxep8q2— BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ashwin Ravichandran Border Gavaskar Trophy Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith Delhi Test