Asia Mixed Team C’ship QF, IND vs HKG blog: Treesa/Gayatri win deciding match as India assure medal
Recap of India’s quarterfinal win against Hong Kong.
XD: Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 17-21 Lee/Ng
MS: Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 18-21 Ng Ka Long Angus
MD: Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 21-16 21-11 Tang / Yeung
WS: PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 Saloni Mehta
WD: Treesa / Gayatri 21-13, 21-12 Ng TY / Ng WY
QF, India 3-2 Hong Kong: Following up on the Thomas Cup win last year, it is another first for Indian badminton. Not an event with history as rich as Thomas Cup, but a continental team event medal augurs well ahead of Sudirman Cup this year.
QF, India 3-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 21-13, 21-12 Ng TY / Ng WY: And what a solid win for the Indian youngsters. Be sure, there was pressure on them and they were expected to win too. But they delivered under said expectations.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 21-13, 20-12 Ng TY / Ng WY: And on the back of those two points from Gayatri the Indians are in touching distance. 8 match points.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 21-13, 16-12 Ng TY / Ng WY: Much-needed winner from Gayatri, a solid crosscourt shot at the net. And she follows that up with a lovely backhand winner.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 21-13, 14-12 Ng TY / Ng WY: Boe with a message to Treesa to calm down a bit as she seems to get a bit eager to finish off points. The mistakes are creeping in at the moment.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 21-13, 11-7 Ng TY / Ng WY: Good lead for the Indians at the interval.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 21-13, 10-7 Ng TY / Ng WY: Gayatri with lovely pressure at the net.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 21-13, 8-5 Ng TY / Ng WY: Staying in the lead for now, the Indians.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 21-13 Ng TY / Ng WY: It was close at halfway stage. But the Indians pull ahead to take the lead.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 20-12 Ng TY / Ng WY: The Indians are controlling most rallies but also making the occasional errors. But game points galore here.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 15-11 Ng TY / Ng WY: The Indians are playing quite well here. But a brilliant long rally goes the HKG pair’s way. Longest rally at 37 shots, Jolly misses a kill shot at the net.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 11-9 Ng TY / Ng WY: A couple of errors from Jolly but she makes it up with a good play at the net to give the Indians the lead at the interval.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa / Gayatri 8-5 Ng TY / Ng WY: A good start for the Indians.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand 5-2 Ng Tsz Yau / Ng Wing Yung: What pressure on a pair of 19-year-olds. A place on the podium and autoamatic qualification for Sudirman Cup at stake. The Hong Kong pairing is a scratch one.
QF, India 2-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu recovers in time and there is, understandably, minimal celebration from her. More of a relief. She had to dig deep but the class came through.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-7, 20-9 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu with a bagful of challenges.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-7, 16-6 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu about to complete this win.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-7, 11-5 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu with a good lead at the final change of ends.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-7, 10-5 Saloni Mehta: Saloni with a couple of nice points.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-7, 9-2 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu playing with good control now and that is essentially all that is. Saloni visibly tired.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-7, 5-1 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu with a mini roar or two early on to establish her control early in the decider.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-7 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu with a dominant display after a close start to the second game.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 16-7 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu is not letting Saloni play that drop anymore and the quality difference is showing.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 14-6 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu’s turn to win a point by the barest of margins.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 11-6 Saloni Mehta: Stunning accuracy from Saloni to catch the backline but Sindhu gets the serve back with a good smash. And then a powerful smash from the Indian to take a lead into the mid-game interval
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 9-5 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu now into her aggressive mode.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21, 3-3 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu has been troubled by the drop from Saloni. Have to wonder if the Indian is still feeling the effects of that ankle.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-21 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu has it all to do against the 20-year-old world No 258. The Hong Kong bench is very happy.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 16-20 Saloni Mehta: Sindhu plaing much better now but too late in the opener? A mishit backhand and game points.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 14-19 Saloni Mehta: Good touch from Sindhu. Needs a run of points here and now.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 13-19 Saloni Mehta: Terrific forehand block from Saloni.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 12-18 Saloni Mehta: Throw in a bad review for Sindhu as well and a lucky net cord for Saloni and this is getting real now.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 12-16 Saloni Mehta: Mehta having issues at the backcourt though and Sindhu is now starting to find her range.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 8-15 Saloni Mehta: Well, well. This is something else.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, PV Sindhu 8-11 Saloni Mehta: Wow, this is a scoreline we didn’t see coming, the Indian trailing in the mid-game interval.
PV Sindhu coming up next, against Saloni Mehta, the world No 258.
QF, India 1-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 21-16 21-11 Tang / Yeung: Chirag applies all the pressure and Dhruv finishes it off as India stay alive in this tie. Over to PV Sindhu now.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 21-16 20-11 Tang / Yeung: Cheers aplenty from the Indian contingent. Plenty of match points.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 21-16 14-9 Tang / Yeung: Chirag keeping things calm on the Indians’ side of the net, usually a perhaps far more animated with Satwik, I imagine.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 21-16 11-7 Tang / Yeung: Chirag and Dhruv are in the lead as we change ends. And Sindhu too has evidently left to get ready because it looks like the Indians are in control of this match
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 21-16 9-6 Tang / Yeung: Chirag is quite evidently the best player on court. And as I say that, a fabulous rally from all four players, ends with Dhruv’s winner.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 21-16 5-4 Tang / Yeung: A lovely switch-up as Dhruv comes to the net and plays a nice drop shot.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 21-16 4-4 Tang / Yeung: A good start for HKG in this decider but we are all level.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 21-16 Tang / Yeung: And a decider it is! Not a big turnaround in the second game from HKG, the Indian duo hold their nerve.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 20-16 Tang / Yeung: Looks like we are heading to a decider.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 17-14 Tang / Yeung: Long break for a review. Seems to be just one of those things. Some momentum for the HKG pair again... but their review is taking quite a while to load. And it is a 3-point game now.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 16-11 Tang / Yeung: Sensational defence from the HKG pair but the Indians hang on.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 13-10 Tang / Yeung: Good work from the Indians to take a 11-7 lead, the gap has been reduced to 10-13 after the interval.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 9-6 Tang / Yeung: Good work from the Indians to stay ahead but Tang Chun Man has played a couple of delightful drop shot inners.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 5-1 Tang / Yeung: Great rally from all four players, Dhruv did well at the front court there.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22, 4-0 Tang / Yeung: Good start for the Indians in the second game.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-22 Tang / Yeung: Oh, terrific flick service from Tang Chun Man and it sets up the opening game for HKG. Quite the turnaround.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 20-21 Tang / Yeung: One game point saved by Indians, but they face another.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 19-20 Tang / Yeung: What a rally! Fantastic from all four players. But it is game point for HKG.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 18-19 Tang / Yeung: Error from Dhruv at the backcourt.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 18-18 Tang / Yeung: Lovely aggressive point from the HKG pair. We are all level.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 18-16 Tang / Yeung: Like any good MD match, things can turn around so quickly. It’s a 1-point game now. And Dhruv wins a important point for his side with a good smash.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 17-13 Tang / Yeung: There are some instructions from Mathias Boe to Kapila. The Indians are controlling most of the rallies here.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 14-10 Tang / Yeung: This is a decent lead now for the Indian duo, who seem to have gotten a hang of their opponents.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 11-8 Tang / Yeung: The Indians are back into the lead. On a run of five straight points, they take a lead into the mid-game interval.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv / Chirag 6-8 Tang / Yeung: This is off to a fascinating start. First the HKG pair pulled ahead 5-0 and then the Indians fought back, now there is a small lead for HKG again.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Dhruv Kapila / Chirag Shetty vs Tang Chun Man / Yeung Shing Choi: This is a battle of two unranked pairs but some quality doubles players on court. The Indians are a makeshift pairing of course and Tang Chun Man is a mixed doubles stalwart.
QF, India 0-2 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 18-21 Ng Ka Long Angus: Superb rally, some sensational flat exchanges but the clear in the end from Lakshya goes long and Angus lets out a huge roar. That’s a huge point for Hong Kong in this tie.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 18-20 Ng Ka Long Angus: Sen saves a match point with a smash. Saves another with a backhand error from Angus.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 16-20 Ng Ka Long Angus: Super smash from Angus and it is a bagful of match points.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 16-19 Ng Ka Long Angus: Sen has the serve back. Another comeback?
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 15-19 Ng Ka Long Angus: Sen’s clear goes long and Angus is on the brink.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 15-18 Ng Ka Long Angus: Superb defending from Angus to set up an error.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 15-17 Ng Ka Long Angus: Soft error at the net from Lakshya, and he trails again.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 15-15 Ng Ka Long Angus: Sen level again!
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 12-15 Ng Ka Long Angus: Some ‘jeetega bhai jeetega’ vhans in the venue. Angus stays ahead for now.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 11-14 Ng Ka Long Angus: Superb run of points for Lakshya to draw level at 11 but Angus pulling ahead again.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 10-11 Ng Ka Long Angus: Sen makes it a 1-point game with a superb reflex high forehand.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 9-11 Ng Ka Long Angus: Serious pressure, Lakshya has won four points straight out of the interval. Hugely important.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 5-11 Ng Ka Long Angus: Some anguish from Lakshya Sen as he thinks he has won a point but umpire says net touch and it is confirmed on replays. It is a big deficit to overcome for the Indian now.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 5-9 Ng Ka Long Angus: Sen being put under immense pressure by the pace at which Angus is playing
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 5-6 Ng Ka Long Angus: Fist-pump and two huge points for Sen.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 3-6 Ng Ka Long Angus: Four straight points from Angus. Shades of Gemke at India Open.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21, 3-2 Ng Ka Long Angus: It was a shot that took the game away from Lakshya and the match into the decider, but deep down I feel like Prannoy must have appreciated that backhand down the line winner from Angus at game point. Superb. Anyway, early lead here for Sen in game 3.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-21 Ng Ka Long Angus: Absolutely fabulous backhand winner from Angus and we are going to a decider. Not much Sen could have done about that down the line winner.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-20 Ng Ka Long Angus: Angus has the game point.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 19-19 Ng Ka Long Angus: Sen is out of reviews but hopefully has refuelled a bit. Makes it 19-19 with a lovely net shot.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 17-18 Ng Ka Long Angus: Physical stuff. Both players pushing each other to all corners. A gruelling rally goes Angus’ way and next up a big smash to go into the lead.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 17-16 Ng Ka Long Angus: Perhaps a tactical challenge from Lakshya to get his breath back. Worked too, gets the next point and sneaks into the lead.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 15-14 Ng Ka Long Angus: What a stunning rally and what a crucial time to pull it off. Both players were on fumes towards the end of it, 58 shots and the Indian is pumped up at the end. Soon enough he takes the lead.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 12-14 Ng Ka Long Angus: Wonderful crosscourt winner this time from Lakhsya.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 11-14 Ng Ka Long Angus: Whatever coaches DK Sen and Gurusaidutt told Lakshya at the break seems to have woken him up. 5-11 to 11-12. But Angus goes up again with a couple of good smashes.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 7-11 Ng Ka Long Angus: Lakshya has DK Sen and Gurusaidutt on the coaching chair today. Can they have helped him turn this around? Couple of points post break.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 5-11 Ng Ka Long Angus: Lakshya Sen a bit all over the place at the moment. I actually don’t think he is happy with his footing. And has sent some shuttles well long or wide too. This could be heading towards a decider in quick time.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 3-8 Ng Ka Long Angus: And this is a great start for Angus. Sen hasn’t recalibrated his radar.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20, 0-5 Ng Ka Long Angus: A slow start from Sen in game 2.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20 Ng Ka Long Angus: Here’s how game 1 unfolded.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 22-20 Ng Ka Long Angus: What a point from Lakshya. Looks like he was losing his footing, under pressure but stays afloat to clinch the rally. And then an error from Angus gives the lead to the Indian.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 20-20 Ng Ka Long Angus: This time Lakshya pushes pace and wins a superb rally. Game point. But saved promptly.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 19-19 Ng Ka Long Angus: The lead is back with Sen now. But only briefly, Angus wins a superb flat exchange.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 17-18 Ng Ka Long Angus: That was a huge point for Lakshya.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 16-18 Ng Ka Long Angus: Lucky net cord for Angus, followed by an error from Sen. And it is a crucial lead for Angus.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 16-16 Ng Ka Long Angus: Back level with a big smash from Angus.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 16-15 Ng Ka Long Angus: Terrific contest this, Angus dominating the tight net exchanges but Lakshya playing the rallies better. Super point at 15-15.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 12-11 Ng Ka Long Angus: Classic Lakshya defence, to set up a point. 24 shots. Powerful smash to close it out by the Indian.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 11-9 Ng Ka Long Angus: Couple of clears go long from Lakshya and back level again. But after a fabulous rally at 10-9, the Indian takes the lead into the interval.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 8-5 Ng Ka Long Angus: Superb slice winner from Lakshya.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen 5-5 Ng Ka Long Angus: Terrific crosscourt smash from Lakshya as this match is off to an even start. Good stuff from both players. Angus has been in good recent form.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen vs Ng Ka Long Angus: This is a huge one for India. A defeat here would make Hong Kong overwhelming favourites to win. This is the 2nd meeting. Angus won at Hylo Open last year but that was a physically struggling Sen.
QF, India 0-1 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 17-21 Lee/Ng: Wouldn’t have mattered in the end, but the chair umpire misses a fairly straightforward net touch at the end by Lee. Ishaan complains but nothing to be done. A fitting end to a rather chaotic match.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 17-20 Lee/Ng: Match points for HKG. one saved by the Indians.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 14-18 Lee/Ng: Slip at a crucial point in the rally for Ishaan and the lead swells for HKG.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 13-16 Lee/Ng: Slightly lucky net chord and Indians have the serve back but they give it right back too. This could be over soon.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 12-14 Lee/Ng: Starting to get away from the Indians now.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 11-10 Lee/Ng: Superb rally to decide lead at the mid-game interval and the Indians edge ahead.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 10-9 Lee/Ng: Service fault called on Tanisha and the Indians are not happy at all. Ishaan especially annoyed.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 9-8 Lee/Ng: Superb rally here. And the umpire has no problem now with HKG pair going for a towel down. (To be fair a long rally).
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 6-6 Lee/Ng: Good little run of ponts for the Indians. The commentator makes a good point about the shot-making skills of the Indians but the miscommunication is evident at times.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26, 1-4 Lee/Ng: Chair umpire continues to be super strict on the Indians, not quite sure why asking for the court to be wiped is a problem. But a good lead here for HKG again.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-26 Lee/Ng: Contrasting start and end to this game. It was all one-way to begin and then a super close finish. Eventually, a stunning fightback for Hong Kong to take the lead.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-25 Lee/Ng: Excellent defence from Ishaan, diving forward but the point goes to HKG.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 24-24 Lee/Ng: Error from Lee. On we go.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 23-24 Lee/Ng: Tense. Both pairs are celebrating but the point is given to India, reviewed by HKG. It is out and it is game point for Hong Kong.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 23-23 Lee/Ng: Game point saved by HKG but the Indians have another on the back of good attack by Ishaan. Lee saves the next one.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 22-21 Lee/Ng: Good defence from Tanisha, game point.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 21-21 Lee/Ng: Ounce of adrenaline rush from Tanisha and another game point for HKG. But that is saved by the Indians too.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 20-20 Lee/Ng: Oh superb point, good combination from the youngsters from India. Deuce territory
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 19-20 Lee/Ng: One game point saved, good stuff from Tanisha.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 18-20 Lee/Ng: Two quick points and game points for HKG.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 18-18 Lee/Ng: That was the longest rally, 22 shots.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 18-18 Lee/Ng: Terrific rally and the Indians, after losing the lead, level it up.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 17-17 Lee/Ng: There it is, all caught up. Ishaan misses a smash. The HKG pair are favourites to take the game now.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 16-14 Lee/Ng: This is a 1-point game now and the Indians are trying to slow things down. Get a warning from the umpire. They win the next point, good judgement from Ishaan.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 14-11 Lee/Ng: The momentum was halted briefly by the Indians but it is back to a 3-point game.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 12-9 Lee/Ng: This is the thing with doubles in badminton, momentum can change in no time.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 12-6 Lee/Ng: This is more like it from the HKG pair. The Indians are on the backfoot now but still handy lead.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 11-1 Lee/Ng: The run of points is finally over for the Indians as Ishaan nets a kill shot. But the Indians take a huge lead as he plays a lovely point to get the serve back.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 8-0 Lee/Ng: What a start for the Indians.
QF, India 0-0 Hong Kong, Tanisha/Ishaan 0-0 Lee/Ng: Mixed doubles action begins and India will be underdogs in this one.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton and today we will be looking at India’s quarterfinal tie against Hong Kong China at the 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023, taking place in Dubai.
India reached the quarterfinals by winning their first two matches 5-0 against Kazakhstan and UAE respectively but got a superb 4-1 win against Malaysia to even go on top Group B. Their reward was a seeded spot in the quarterfinals and avoiding other group-toppers.
Asia Mixed Team C’ship: Gayatri-Treesa stun Tan-Thinaah, Prannoy downs Lee as India defeat Malaysia
A quarterfinal win would assure India at least a podium finish in this (relatively new) event for the first time.
Here’s a look at the lineup of matches for today.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Sony LIV / Tournament Software
Live telecast on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV in India