Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday.

After staging IPL across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play seven home games and seven away games respectively in the league stage.

A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.

The 16th season of the T20 league will kickstart on March 31, 2023, with a clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The first double-header day of the season will be played on April 1, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

The season will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 pm IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 pm IST.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The schedule and venues for the playoffs and final will be announced later. The summit clash of IPL 2023 will be played on May 28, 2023.

The complete fixtures for the league stage of IPL 2023 can be accessed by clicking here.