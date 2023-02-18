Asia Mixed Team C’ship, SF, India vs China live: PV Sindhu goes down fighting, China lead 2-0
Follow live updates of the semifinal between India and China.
Live updates
SF, China 2-0 India, Zhou/He 12-13 Dhruv/Chirag: Terrific rally and Indians in the lead now.
SF, China 2-0 India, Zhou/He 12-12 Dhruv/Chirag: That’s a good fightback from the Indians. Back level after a string of good points after the break.
SF, China 2-0 India, Zhou/He 11-6 Dhruv/Chirag: The Chinese pair take a handy lead into the interval.
SF, China 2-0 India: Time for men’s doubles. This is a tough one for the Indians but they played quite well yesterday, so let’s see.
SF, China 2-0 India: Men’s doubles next. China have won both singles ties and India will have to try and comeback from 0-2 down again.
SF, China 2-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 21-18 PV Sindhu: That is a superb win for Gao. It ends on an error from Sindhu but fantastic nerves under pressure from the Chinese shuttler. Sindhu too fought back superbly, and played some good badminton but not to be for her.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 20-18 PV Sindhu: Two match points for Gao after a sensational rally.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 19-18 PV Sindhu: A brilliant winner from Sindhu at 17-17 and just when you thought she was closing this out. Gao goes into the lead.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 17-17 PV Sindhu: That was tight! Sindhu lets the shuttle drop and there is no challenge, that was really close. Huge roar from Sindhu. The next rally is more fabulous counter punching by Gao, level again.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 16-16 PV Sindhu: There we go, level again.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 15-16 PV Sindhu: Terrific defence from Gao and that’s why they say keep the shuttle in play. Sindhu misses the kill. Soon enough, it’s a 1-point game
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 13-16 PV Sindhu: Tireless defending from Sindhu in that rally but Gao wins the point. The Indian gets the serve back with a brilliant kill at the net.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 12-14 PV Sindhu: Two straight misjudgements from Gao at the baseline, perfection from Sindhu and she is back in the lead.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 12-12 PV Sindhu: And Gao is all caught up.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 10-11 PV Sindhu: Two soft points from Sindhu out of the interval.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 8-11 PV Sindhu: Probably the biggest roar of the night so far from Sindhu as she takes a 11-8 lead into the decider.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 8-10 PV Sindhu: Gao is fighting back brlliantly here.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 6-9 PV Sindhu: Gao has closed the gap to two and then plays a superb rally to keep Sindhu under defensive pressure, the Indian hangs on and finally produces a piece of genius at the net to then set up a kill.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21, 2-6 PV Sindhu: PV Sindhu imposing herself on this match now, looking in control. Gao with errors.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-21 PV Sindhu: Honestly think that was probably the best single game that Sindhu has played since her return from injury, purely on the basis of her attacking intent and how well she responded to what Gao threw at her. She closes thee game with a proactive kill at the net.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-19 PV Sindhu: Gao tries to be too acute at the net and Sindhu has game points.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-19 PV Sindhu: Good body smash from Sindhu to halt the momentum.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 16-18 PV Sindhu: Glorious half slices from Gao and the gap is now down to 2.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 15-18 PV Sindhu: Gao continues to trouble Sindhu with the drop shots every now and then.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 13-18 PV Sindhu: Sindhu staying ahead. Her turn to play a superb drop to leave Gao on the court. And a crosscourt smash does the same. She is in control here.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 12-15 PV Sindhu: Sensational defence from Gao to stay alive and she wins the point with another delightful crosscourt net shot.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 11-15 PV Sindhu: Some to and fro here at the moment, Sindhu’s lead down to three. And then a superb forehand crosscourt from the Indian.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 9-12 PV Sindhu: Some terrific rallies at the moment. Longest rally of 28 shots that saw Sindhu defend superbly. And then another fine point, goes to Gao on a piece of fabulous drop shot that leaves the Indian on her knees.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 7-11 PV Sindhu: A kill at the net and fist pump. Good from Sindhu.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 6-10 PV Sindhu: Terrific smash from Sindhu and she betters her first game tally.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 3-8 PV Sindhu: There it is, Sindhu finding her rhythm.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9, 3-5 PV Sindhu: Will we see some of Sindhu’s vocal aggression to push her into this match? Some signs of it early. This is already better than most of what we saw in the opening game.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 21-9 PV Sindhu: Well, really not much else to say about that opening game. One positive is that Sindhu can only get better than that.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 20-9 PV Sindhu: Errors galore from Sindhu. 11 game points.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 15-9 PV Sindhu: Time for a couple of errors from Gao’s racket now, can Sindhu find her way back? As I say that, probably the best rally of the match so far ends with a Sindhu crosscourt error at the net.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 11-5 PV Sindhu: That is worrying. A complete mishit forehand from Sindhu and it is a big lead for Gao at the break
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 10-5 PV Sindhu: That’s a fantastic rally that Sindhu did so well to control but Gao wins it with the help of net cord.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie 6-4 PV Sindhu: Terrific start for Gao but Sindhu is closing the gap now from 1-6 down.
SF, China 1-0 India, Gao Fangjie vs PV Sindhu: Time for the women’s singles. Gao, who is now outside top 100, was once in the top 15 in the world and has defeated Sindhu twice in two meetings. They have not met since 2018 though.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13, 21-15 HS Prannoy: And the match ends with a fittingly brilliant shot by Lei. Prannoy thought this was going out after working hard in the point, but lands in.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13, 19-15 HS Prannoy: This is some serious level from Lei Lan Xi, wow. Lovely 41 shot rally from both shuttlers. Prannoy wins that but Lei on the brink.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13, 17-13 HS Prannoy: The finish line in sight for Lei.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13, 16-13 HS Prannoy: Pressure mounting on HSP. Lei just playing with great tempo, keeping Prannoy pinned.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13, 12-12 HS Prannoy: Prannoy trying to push himself after every point he wins.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13, 11-10 HS Prannoy: Just a lovely variety of shots from Lei. And he has the lead in the interval. Was trailing 5-9 at one point.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13, 10-10 HS Prannoy: Just as I thought Prannoy had started to get a better read on Lei’s game, and looked to be dictating play, we are suddenly 10-10.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13, 5-7 HS Prannoy: Impressive 38-shot rally and it goes Prannoy’s way.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13, 3-3 HS Prannoy: In his international career, Lei has played vs Indian opponents twice. (Via Badminton Statistics). Just a measure of the unknown facing Prannoy. Think he is starting to read him better now. Hopefully we have a decider.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 21-13 HS Prannoy: The opening game goes to Lei, who has been in control for most part. Prannoy found some solutions towards the end of the opening game and will be hoping to test the Chinese’s defence more
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 17-10 HS Prannoy: With having to find ways to win points, Prannoy is making errors. As I say that a fantastic backhand winner from the Indian.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 13-9 HS Prannoy: The Indian is fighting back just as Lei was starting to run away with it.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 12-6 HS Prannoy: Incredible rally right out of the interval. Terrific quality from both, 62 shots.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 11-6 HS Prannoy: Impressive from the 25-year-old Lei. On a run of five straight points, he takes a lead into the interval. Seems superb at the net and has a lovely whip in his smash,
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 6-6 HS Prannoy: I imagine it’d take some time for Prannoy to get used to a new player he hasn’t faced before. Lei, a former world junior team gold medallist, is not a regular on tour. A good review from the Indian to close the gap to one and a nice smash winner to follow.
SF, China 0-0 India, Lei Lan Xi 5-1 HS Prannoy: Really good start for the left-hander from China here.
SF, India vs China: Korea await the winner of this match in the final after their win against Thailand.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton and today we have India’s semifinal tie against China at the 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023, taking place in Dubai.
After trailing 0-2 and a game down, India bounced back in style against Hong Kong China in the quarterfinals to be assured of a podium finish for the first time in the brief history of this event. It was led by Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila, PV Sindhu and finally Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.
Recap of India’s quarterfinal here.
India had earlier reached the quarterfinals by winning their first two matches 5-0 against Kazakhstan and UAE respectively but got a superb 4-1 win against Malaysia to go on top Group B. Their reward was a seeded spot in the quarterfinals and avoiding other group-toppers.
Here’s a look at the lineup for the matches in the semifinal, with Prannoy replacing Lakshya Sen in men’s singles.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Sony LIV / Tournament Software
Live telecast on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV in India