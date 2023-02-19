Editor’s note: This is a developing report and will be updated throughout the day.

After taking a position of relative command at the end of day two, with a quickfire start to their second innings, Australia lost a flurry of wickets early on the third day to be bowled out for 113.

Morning session

The tourists collapsed from their overnight 61-1 to get bowled out in the first session of day three as batters failed to tackle the low bounce in Delhi with the overused sweep shot becoming their nemesis. The visitors lost a shocking 8 wickets for 28 runs in that passage of play.

Ravindra Jadeja put on yet another potentially match-winning show to take seven wickets and dismiss Australia for 113 on a dramatic Sunday morning. As a result, the hosts need just 115 to win the second Test.

All ten wickets were taken by Ashwin Ravichandran and Jadeja. The latter returned his Test best of 7-42 with his left-arm spin to add to his three in the first innings. His fellow spinner grabbed the remaining three.

Ashwin struck in the first over of the day to get Travis Head caught behind for 43 three balls after the left-hander hit a boundary to add to his overnight score.

He got another key wicket inside the first half hour as he trapped Steve Smith lbw for nine, upheld on review.

Marnus Labuschagne attempted to take the attack to the opposition with the paddle shot and the reverse sweep but fell bowled to Jadeja for 35.

David Warner’s concussion substitute Matt Renshaw looked clueless against spin in his eight-ball stay before he missed an attempted sweep, giving Ashwin another lbw.

Wickets fell like nine-pins and Nathan Lyon narrowly averted a Jadeja hat-trick.

Jadeja got wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey bowled while attempting a reverse sweep to claim a five-wicket haul and took two more to wrap up the Australian innings.

On day two, Axar Patel (74) and Ashwin (37) lifted India from a precarious 139-7 to 262, just one short of Australia’s first innings total, with an eighth-wicket partnership of 114.

In reply, the hosts lost KL Rahul for 1 in pursuit of a victory target of 115 in the second Test. He fell to Nathan Lyon’s off spin with a hit that lobbed off the short-leg fielder’s knee and caught by the wicketkeeper.

At lunch, skipper Rohit Sharma, on 12, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on one in his landmark 100th Test, were on the crease with the hosts needing another 101 to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

People talk about how 5-fers have dried up for Ashwin without realising that even if bowls like a dream,other Bowlers in this attack are equally capable of running through a batting line-up on their own.



A perfect example is today, Ashwin has bowled better but Jadeja has 5-fer. — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) February 19, 2023

To be embarrassingly bad in one Test is carelessness. To be embarrassingly bad in two...#IndvAus — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 19, 2023

Australia on Day Three:



9/52 from 19.1 overs; including a collapse of 8/28 from 12.2 overs



..4..W.1....1..14...1....14.....4.2.....1W2.2..1..11.111.W.......WWW....1.41...11......412W1........1..1..W.......W#INDvAUS — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 19, 2023

I cannot wait for The Test season 3 😂 #INDvsAUS — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) February 19, 2023

Haven't seen such an inept display against spin in a very long time. Panic, poor shot selection, iffy plans. Literally everything since Travis Head got out.#INDvAUS — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) February 19, 2023

RJadeja's last 28 balls today:



W . . |W W . . . .| . 1 1 . . .|W 1 . . . .| . 1 . . W .| W



Six for four. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) February 19, 2023

With inputs from AFP