India defeated Australia by six wickets inside three days of the second Test to take a 2-0 series lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja returned career-best figures of 7-42 and led the bowling to dismiss Australia for 113. The hosts romped to their victory target of 115 in the second session even as they were in a spot of bother after losing a fluent-looking Rohit Sharma.
KL Rahul’s lean patch continued as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 1 and Virat Kohli fell after attempting to steady the innings and looking in good touch.
Even Shreyas Iyer was unable to make an impact but then Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his milestone 100th Test, combined with KS Bharat, who played a fiery 22-ball 23 innings to power the hosts to victory.
India’s last defeat at the venue came way back in 1987 and since then they have won 11 and drawn two since then.
Here’s a look at the reactions from India’s victory in the second Test in Delhi: