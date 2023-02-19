Jaydev Unadkat led from the front, picking up six wickets in the second innings, as Saurashtra reclaimed the Ranji Trophy title with a nine-wicket win against Bengal in the final at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Resuming at 169 for four in their second innings, Bengal were bowled out for 241 with Unadkat claiming 6/85. That gave Saurashtra a target of 12 to win the match which they overhauled with the loss of one wicket.

Saurashtra are Ranji Trophy winners once again. Jaydev Unadkat-led side prevail against Bengal at Eden Gardens.



Saurashtra, with Unadkat back to lead them after being released from the India Test squad, won the toss and elected to field. Bengal were reduced to 65/6 in the first innings before recovering somewhat to post 174. Shahbaz was the top scorer for Bengal with 69. Chetan Sakariya picked up three wickets.

Saurashtra responded brilliantly to score 404 in their first innings, batting for 110 overs. The total was propped up by a solid middle order showing from Sheldon Jackson (59), Arpit Vasavada (81) and Chirag Jani (60). Mukesh Kumar picked up four wickets for Bengal.

The home team managed to put up some fight in the second innings, reaching 146/3 towards the back end of day three. But once Anustup Majumdar (61) and Manoj Tiwary (68) fell, the last few wickets didn’t add much on day four.

Saurashtra lost the solitary wicket before wrapping up their second title in the last three editions. Madhya Pradesh had won the title last year.

The reactions say it all 😊 🤗



The @JUnadkat-led unit beat Bengal by 9⃣ wickets in the #Final



The @JUnadkat-led unit beat Bengal by 9⃣ wickets in the #Final 👍 👍 #BENvSAU | @mastercardindia



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/hwbkaDeBSj

Runners-up most times in #RanjiTrophy

13 - Bengal

10 - Madras (3)/Tamil Nadu (7)

8 - Rajasthan and Delhi

