Australia captain Pat Cummins left the tour of India on Monday to return home because of a family illness, but will return in time for next week’s third Test.

“Pat Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness,” said a Cricket Australia statement.

“He will return to India later this week to rejoin preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask media to respect his privacy.”

India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series after Australia lost the second Test by six wickets on Sunday.

Spin bowler Ravindra Jadeja tore through Australia’s batting with figures of 7-42 in Delhi as the visitors were bowled out for 113 in their second innings and lost by six wickets.

The third Test in Indore starts on March 1.

