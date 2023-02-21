Veteran coach Dmitry Dmitruk has been appointed as the Indian boxing team’s foreign coach to mentor the country’s elite team of male and female boxing teams for the next two years, the Boxing Federation of India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dmitruk, who served as the high performance coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association as well as the Irish National Junior and Youth Teams for the last 12 years, will now be leading Indian boxing’s men’s and women’s teams as foreign coach for the upcoming elite competitions and work with the respective coaches of each category.

“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists,” Dmitruk said. “With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together. I am excited to start working with the team and contribute to raising the bar of performances over the next couple of years.”

The 47-year-old has played a key role in elevating Ireland boxing team’s performances and nurturing young talent over the course of his 12-year stint in Ireland. He has coached notable boxers such as Joe Ward to multiple World Championships silver medals in 2015 and 2017 and Grainne Walsh to a bronze at the 2019 European Games. As part of the Irish boxing team’s coaching staff, he contributed significantly to the qualification of the country’s boxers for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Speaking on the appointment of Dmitruk, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said: “Dmitruk has proven coaching credentials while working with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country. His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics 2024. Dmitruk’s vast experience and abilities will enhance the performance of our men’s and women’s teams. I am sure the youth and junior boxers too will be benefitted by his presence.”

In October last year, Irish boxing legend Bernard Dunne, who has produced Olympic and world champions, as the director of high performance for Indian boxing. The 42-year-old took over the charge of the position which was left vacant after Santiago Nieva’s departure.