Natalie Sciver-Brunt scored a majestic 81 as England scored the first-ever 200-plus score in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history on Tuesday in Cape Town.

England scored 213/5 against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match at Newlands.

Sciver-Brunt, who has been in tremendous batting form, carried from where she left off against India. She played some glorious shots over the offside especially to finish on a near flawless 81 off 40 balls. Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones chipped in with brilliant knocks too.

Top totals in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Team Score RPO Opposition Ground Start Date ENG 213/5 10.65 v PAK Cape Town 21 Feb 2023 SA 195/3 9.75 v THA Canberra 28 Feb 2020 IND 194/5 9.70 v NZ Providence 9 Nov 2018 AUS 191/4 9.55 v IRE Sylhet 27 Mar 2014 AUS

189/1 9.45 v BAN Canberra 27 Feb 2020 NZ 189/3 9.45 v BAN Cape Town 17 Feb 2023 ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

This was also the sixth best total in all women’s T20Is involving full member nations on both sides.

Highest total in W-T20Is involving full members Team Score RPO Opposition Ground Start Date ENG 250/3 12.50 v SA Taunton 20 Jun 2018 AUS 226/3 11.30 v ENG Chelmsford 26 Jul 2019 AUS 226/2 11.30 v SL Sydney 2 Oct 2019 AUS 217/4 10.85 v SL Sydney 29 Sep 2019 NZ 216/1 10.80 v SA Taunton 20 Jun 2018 ENG 213/5 10.65 v PAK Cape Town 21 Feb 2023

213/5 - This (213/5) is the highest score registered by any team in the women's @T20WorldCup and also the first instance of 200+ total in women's edition; overall, this is @englandcricket's 2nd highest total in WT20Is (250/3 vs SA in Jun 2018). Destroyed.#ENGvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/j3n9kIOjOM — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 21, 2023

England had already qualified for the semifinals and will finish top of their group, meaning India will take on Australia in the semifinal.