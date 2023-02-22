Vidit Gujrathi became only the fourth Indian chess player to beat reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen, when he came up with the win in a Pro Chess League match on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was playing for India Yogis in the online tournament featuring 16 teams in a rapid chess event that boasts an impressive $150,000 prize money.

He managed to come up with the win despite playing with the black after Carlsen, who was competing for the Canada Chessbrahs team, made a tactical error.

“Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!” Gujrathi posted on twitter shortly after his win.

He now joins compatriots R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi as the only Indians to have beaten Carlsen.