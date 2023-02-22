Meg Lanning is not letting her side get complacent ahead of Australia’s semi-final clash with India at Newlands.

Few players can rival Lanning when it comes to knockout stage experience, the Australia skipper having won four ICC Women’s T20 World Cups as well as lifting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup twice before turning 30.

But despite her side being favourites to add to that collection in the coming days, Lanning is aware of the threat posed by an India side who have triumphed in World Cup meetings between the sides in 2018 and 2020, as well as in a super over following a tie in a T20I series clash in December.

Ahead of the rematch between the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 finalists, Lanning said: “We both know each other very well.

“They are an incredible side and they’ve got some match winners and world-class players, so it’s going to be a cracking game and we can’t wait.

“We came here to be part of a game like this and we’re expecting to have to play at our best to win.

“That is something that I know this group is up for and we’re certainly very much looking forward to it.”

Australia have been economical during the powerplay so far, suffocating teams from the get-go, but early wickets proved elusive in the victories over Sri Lanka and South Africa.

That is something Lanning is looking to change against India, though she is also aware her side will have to be flexible.

“In any T20 game you play, if you can get some early wickets, that puts pressure on the opposition,” added Lanning.

“We’ll certainly have some plans in place to try and do that.

“Smriti [Mandhana] and [Shafali] Verma are obviously key players for them who we’ve spoken about a little bit and they can take the game away from you very quickly.

“We are as planned as we can be in terms of their individuals and their team style of play, but you can’t predict what’s going to happen – so we need to be able to adapt and play what’s in front of us.”

Lanning started the tournament in good form, following up 41 against New Zealand with an unbeaten 48 against Bangladesh, and is hoping to make a similar impact with the pressure on.

She said: “I’m looking to contribute to a win and my job is to score runs and do what the team needs.

“I feel like my preparation has been good, I’m hitting the ball well and I’m looking forward to going out there and playing against a really great Indian side who are playing well as well.

“I can’t wait to get out there.”

Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.